Ronda Rousey finally opens up about reason she quit mma

2004 account

2004 account

For a fair sport/true mma fan, ain't no shill
@Silver
Joined
Apr 29, 2018
Messages
12,344
Reaction score
15,598
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey reveals concussion history primarily forced abrupt MMA retirement

In an Instagram Live stream, Ronda Rousey opened up about a history of concussions that she “had to keep secret for years.”
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

She said she retired due to too many concussions she had prior

“My concussion history that I had to keep secret for years so I would be able to continue to compete and perform, that’s basically why I had to retire” Rousey said in an Instagram Live stream ahead of the release of her new book, “Our Fight.”

At the peak of her MMA career, the Olympic judo bronze medalist was unbeaten and had defended her UFC title six consecutive times. She had also defeated some of the biggest names of her time, including Miesha Tate, Cat Zingano, Liz Carmouche, Julia Budd, and others.

However, everything changed for Rousey after her first professional defeat. Rousey, who was seen as an unstoppable force, was viciously knocked out by a Holly Holm head kick in front of 56,000 fans at UFC 193 in late 2015. She didn’t take the loss well.

Rousey never fully addressed the defeat and stayed away from the public eye for months.

“I think that there was just so much to (that loss), that I couldn’t talk about it in the form of like an interview or an article or anything like that, or there would be several filters between my words and people reading it,” Rousey said regarding why she never spoke about the loss to Holm. “So much had to do with having so many concussions when I was in judo before I even got into MMA, I couldn’t talk about it at all when I was doing MMA because it would literally put a target on my head, and I might not have been allowed to compete any further...

Read full article at link above




What do you guys think? I give it a
<Fedorthumbsdown.gif>

9k5dSMf-1215274429.gif


I guess im dissapointed she didnt mention her main crutch of a partner she could always lean on during her worst moments...





















Travis brown "grimace"...her beloved purple pillow
 
Last edited:
Where were all these concussions coming from? Other than the last 2 ass beatings she barely got hit in her career.
 
c781b103de6673a0a52375043bbd8be6.gif

7GtJ.gif
 
BKFC next? People can’t punch as hard without gloves and most of the damage is superficial. I’d love to see her against Mike Perry or Ben Rothwell
 
How did she get so many concussions in Judo and why did she go into Pro Wrestling if getting thrown concusses her easily?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,445
Messages
55,278,970
Members
174,715
Latest member
cejayz

Share this page

Back
Top