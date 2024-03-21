Ronda Rousey finally opens up about reason she quit mma

2004 account
For a fair sport/true mma fan, ain't no shill
UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey reveals concussion history primarily forced abrupt MMA retirement
In an Instagram Live stream, Ronda Rousey opened up about a history of concussions that she “had to keep secret for years.”
She said she retired due to too many concussions she had prior
“My concussion history that I had to keep secret for years so I would be able to continue to compete and perform, that’s basically why I had to retire” Rousey said in an Instagram Live stream ahead of the release of her new book, “Our Fight.”
At the peak of her MMA career, the Olympic judo bronze medalist was unbeaten and had defended her UFC title six consecutive times. She had also defeated some of the biggest names of her time, including Miesha Tate, Cat Zingano, Liz Carmouche, Julia Budd, and others.
However, everything changed for Rousey after her first professional defeat. Rousey, who was seen as an unstoppable force, was viciously knocked out by a Holly Holm head kick in front of 56,000 fans at UFC 193 in late 2015. She didn’t take the loss well.
Rousey never fully addressed the defeat and stayed away from the public eye for months.
“I think that there was just so much to (that loss), that I couldn’t talk about it in the form of like an interview or an article or anything like that, or there would be several filters between my words and people reading it,” Rousey said regarding why she never spoke about the loss to Holm. “So much had to do with having so many concussions when I was in judo before I even got into MMA, I couldn’t talk about it at all when I was doing MMA because it would literally put a target on my head, and I might not have been allowed to compete any further...
What do you guys think? I give it a
I guess im dissapointed she didnt mention her main crutch of a partner she could always lean on during her worst moments...
