Corrado Soprano
@Brown
Apr 24, 2012
4,748
19,927
This is defamation at this point, Ronda could have a lawsuit.
Pure narcissism and delusion.
We have actual criminals in the spoet that are more likable than her
I don't get why Ronda has been trending lately. Why are we still talking about this in 2024? Ronda Rousey is a legend and a pioneer of women's MMA with a brief but iconic career. It's time for her to find peace with it because we've moved on. I don't think she'd get booed at a UFC event; I'd cheer for her, even though she can be annoying sometimes.
She wrote a book recently and did alot of media where shes been very outspoken about her MMA and Pro wrestling career.