Media Ronda Rousey feels vilified by MMA media

she has never done anything wrong im sure in her mind... couldnt happen to a better person
 
I don't get why Ronda has been trending lately. Why are we still talking about this in 2024? Ronda Rousey is a legend and a pioneer of women's MMA with a brief but iconic career. It's time for her to find peace with it because we've moved on. I don't think she'd get booed at a UFC event; I'd cheer for her, even though she can be annoying sometimes.
 
Pure narcissism and delusion.

We have actual criminals in the spoet that are more likable than her
Think about your statement for a minute.

What's the reason why you come to the conlusion that Ronda is less likable than "actual criminals".?
 
She wrote an autobiography and has been doing interviews crying about her treatment in both UFC and WWE.

And I thought she didn't care what fans and the media think? She obviously does and is still seething. <lmao>
 
Girls acts like a bitch and is disrespectful in victory and defeat ..


Girl gets called/labeled " disrespect and bitch"

Girl is upset by this. .


Am i following this right?...



Yawn... just stick to pro wrasslin Ronda ..you know ..cuz you wouldn't want to come to MMA for more concussions becuase those dont happen in pro wrestling....




Right....
 
she might lack self awareness about this but she's absolutely right, as I am certain the majority of responses here will illustrate
 
She wrote a book recently and did alot of media where shes been very outspoken about her MMA and Pro wrestling career.

It's true, that she was villified by the MMA media, but she should have not let it get to her as much as it did. She always took things harder and more personal than it had to be.
 
She is one of the most unlikeable people to ever fight in the ufc, I’ve never seen sherdog come together like after the first time she got KTFO. It’s not really surprising she feels this way, she should have tried to have been a less shitty person.
 
Self inflicted wounds Ronda. Grow up and realize people don’t really like assholes. You can’t talk MASSIVE shit about everything, and everybody and expect not to get crapped on by the fans, and media of the sport.

But not talking to the mma media for a whole year because you lost is lame. What a mentally weak person she is.

I never did like her. And time has proven me correct in my thoughts about her.
 
I mean she’s not completely wrong…

There are a lot of “fans” that will bring her down every chance they get…

It’s a shame because she was very much the face of the UFC while she was on top…
 
