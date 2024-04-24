Ronda Rousey calls MMA media assholes

Ronda Rousey responds to ‘fake friendships’ after recent concussion claim: ‘They’re a bunch of a—holes’ Ronda Rousey has been amused to see responses to her recent revelations.

One of the most important figures in mixed martial arts (MMA) history has been getting back in front of the spotlight. In doing so, Rousey revealed last month that her legendary 14-fight career (12-2) ended as a result of "secret" concussions.Infamously, Rousey, 37, retired after back-to-back knockout losses at the hands of Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. Amid her concussion discussions, Rousey stated how she knew she was "the greatest fighter who ever lived" and seemingly took away credit from her successors in the eyes of those who reacted throughout the community. When asked whether or not any "friends" who may have been critical publicly had reached out, Rousey couldn't help but laugh.MMA media hates me, it's fine," Rousey said on The Chris Cuomo Show. "No, not a single person has called me or anything like that. They've all just doubled down and said that I'm making excuses or lying. Or was blowing things out of proportion or not giving credit where it's due (laughs). I'll be waiting for that call forever."I'm not waiting for it and I get that they're a bunch of assholes," she laughed. "That's what I get. I get f—k you. I would rather not have those fake friendships in my life. I would rather those people expose themselves and I don't leave myself open to them. I would rather cleanse myself of all those fake superficial relationships than have them still around."Rousey's dominant 12-fight undefeated streak helped propel female fighters into the forefront of MMA while she became one of the sport's biggest stars. Throughout her career, she never pulled out of a fight or took time off because of serious injury. After the losses, her immediate media appearances were non-existent as she went on to join the professional wrestling world. Ultimately, "Rowdy" believes it all comes down to fighting pride."I think fighters have a lot of pride," Rousey said. "That's why we do it. You don't ever want to admit something actually hurt you and a lot of times if you see someone get hit, that big knockout, that is not so much about that one hit, that is the result of accumulation of head injuries throughout their entire life that has met the tipping point. That's when those knockouts come easier and easier after that."I think a lot of fighters don't want to say, 'Oh, I was never the same after that,' because they feel like they're giving credit to that person and that hit, that fight, and they still have that dog in them," she concluded. "It's just what comes with the territory."