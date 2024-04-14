Ronda must be salty about how the Holm/Harrison fight went

That was terrible fight IQ from Holm in round one. I thought age made you smarter not dumber. Sometimes fear is a good thing, it prevents you from making stupid decisions in fights.
 
Harrison has a legit MMA team and coach behind her. I haven't followed her MMA career, but judging by her highlight reel, they brought her up through the ranks.

Ronda had a fraud of an MMA coach, fought a bunch of soccer moms until getting her jaw broken and had to eat through a straw for 8 months.
 
Gladiator24 said:
Ronda fought a much better version of holly. Holly is about to be 43 years old, way past her prime and just washed up now. I’m no Ronda fan but it’s unfair to compare both fights
But had she actively tried to grapple Ronda back then there's an incredibly high likelyhood of her being subbed. Ronda was doing it to everyone who would engage in grappling her. Think of how confident Tate and Zingano were going into their fights.
 
Well, Ronda is a half-tard that chose a comedy coach like Edmundo because she was terrified of looking dumb and slow under a real coach trying to teach her new stuff. Kayla, apparently, is willing to be the noob and fix her errors with proper coaching.

Different fights as well. Prime Holly vs a Ronda that should have been exposed a fight or two earlier. Stray Cat Zingano should have been the one to beat Ronda, but she chose the most braindead strategy that played into Ronda's strength. Plus, Zingano was basically mentally/emotionally ill to the point that she shouldn't have been fighting. If Betch had more athletic talent and doubled down on boxing training, she could have beat Ronda in the phone booth.

Kayla is still in her prime, mentally healthy, and not quasi-retarded. She also is willing to follow a smart gameplan.

Prime Kayla is basically prime Ronda with another 10 pounds of muscle and 20 extra IQ points.
 
She was the right person at the right time, but nothing more. She would not be top 3 today.
 
Gladiator24 said:
Ronda fought a much better version of holly. Holly is about to be 43 years old, way past her prime and just washed up now. I’m no Ronda fan but it’s unfair to compare both fights
This plus Kayla actually has good wrestling, with Ronda as long as you could avoid the clinch you weren’t in much danger of being taken down.
 
