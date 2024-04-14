Ronda must be salty about how the Holm/Harrison fight went

Well, Ronda is a half-tard that chose a comedy coach like Edmundo because she was terrified of looking dumb and slow under a real coach trying to teach her new stuff. Kayla, apparently, is willing to be the noob and fix her errors with proper coaching.



Different fights as well. Prime Holly vs a Ronda that should have been exposed a fight or two earlier. Stray Cat Zingano should have been the one to beat Ronda, but she chose the most braindead strategy that played into Ronda's strength. Plus, Zingano was basically mentally/emotionally ill to the point that she shouldn't have been fighting. If Betch had more athletic talent and doubled down on boxing training, she could have beat Ronda in the phone booth.



Kayla is still in her prime, mentally healthy, and not quasi-retarded. She also is willing to follow a smart gameplan.



Prime Kayla is basically prime Ronda with another 10 pounds of muscle and 20 extra IQ points.