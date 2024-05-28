Ronda knows she's hated by the MMA community

Rousey: 'I'd be booed' at a UFC event Ronda Rousey doesn't believe it would go over well if she attended another UFC event.The UFC Hall of Famer and former women's bantamweight champion has largely been out of the limelight since her final fight in 2016. However, Rousey has made headlines in recent months for speaking out against...

As repugnant as she is, at least she's not so delusional to believe the MMA world misses her, I gotta give her some respect for that."Everything that could be said that was negative was said," Rousey said of the way she was treated toward the end of her career. "I feel really vilified by MMA media at this point. I'm not really welcome back, which is why I haven't gone to a UFC fight since. I'm pretty sure if I walked into the arena I'd be booed. ... That's how it feels."