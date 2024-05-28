Ronda knows she's hated by the MMA community

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
20,464
Reaction score
19,592
As repugnant as she is, at least she's not so delusional to believe the MMA world misses her, I gotta give her some respect for that.

www.thescore.com

Rousey: 'I'd be booed' at a UFC event

Ronda Rousey doesn't believe it would go over well if she attended another UFC event.The UFC Hall of Famer and former women's bantamweight champion has largely been out of the limelight since her final fight in 2016. However, Rousey has made headlines in recent months for speaking out against...
www.thescore.com www.thescore.com

"Everything that could be said that was negative was said," Rousey said of the way she was treated toward the end of her career. "I feel really vilified by MMA media at this point. I'm not really welcome back, which is why I haven't gone to a UFC fight since. I'm pretty sure if I walked into the arena I'd be booed. ... That's how it feels."
 
The irony is she asked for every bit of shit people give her. You can’t lose a fight after acting like you’re “the greatest fighter ever”. And run away from mics for a year straight. Before her loss she never met a mic she didn’t like. Then she lost again and ran away from the sport forever.

Tough titties, Ronda. This bullshit right here is exactly why people don’t like her. And it’s 100% self inflicted, imo.
 
MDoza said:
She blames it on the MMA media, who simply put a mic in front of her and published her own words.

She has to realize some day that she dug the hole herself.
Click to expand...
She’ll figure it out when she’s 92

She was something special, but clearly has mental baggage
 
MigitAs said:
If they cut to her at the right time during an event, she’d get big cheers imo.
Click to expand...

Boos are good anyway. I remember a few events back the camera cut to Hill in the crowd and everyone was completely silent they didn’t know who he was
 
MigitAs said:
If they cut to her at the right time during an event, she’d get big cheers imo.
Click to expand...
maybe at a card headlined by women, but damn she was mainstream in which girl friends would post about her on their feed years back. Now it's the Caitlin Clark show
 
Not sure if it's her being self aware as much as it's her usual victim mentality.
 
Fam isn't there a Ronda h8 mega thread I made a track aboot it where di moddem at widda merge ting

www.udio.com

Paddyomalley - Leave Ronda Alone (Nothing is Impossible) | Udio

Listen to Leave Ronda Alone (Nothing is Impossible) by Paddyomalley on Udio. Discover, create, and share music with the world. Use the latest technology to create AI music in seconds.
www.udio.com www.udio.com
 
Arm Barbarian said:
I don't hate her. I don't hate any fighter though. I'm not that emotionally invested in any stranger to actually hate them.

She comes across quite obnoxious, but she did bring a ton of interest back in the day.
Click to expand...
As a fan I am more invested in fighters that I admire for whatever reason then how much attention others give the sport or whatever else I am a fan of. I discovered Metallica when I was in grade 9 and Master of Puppets was just out. By the time the Black album came out they reached "Once in human history" levels but that didn't make them better.
 
Didn't get booed when they announced her HOF induction or for her speech, I doubt it'd be as bad as she thinks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,055
Messages
55,602,181
Members
174,845
Latest member
sosadus

Share this page

Back
Top