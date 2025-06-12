Media Ronda explains whe she won't attend a UFC event🤕🟪

What do y'all think??🤔
(I left a comment)
"The majority would cheer for her, like they do every fighter who is shown on camera enjoying the fights.
She's just insecure, traumatized and depressed all on her own. Sad."
 
She is right

MMA fans are assholes.

Worse than that they are assholes who lack empathy and the ability to self-reflect on basic human level

Just wait this thread will be filled with people tearing her down
I am disappointed in Ronda's answer. I thought she got her shit together. That's something I'd expect from someone who's a little more of a mess, like Maycee Barber.
 
Like I tell my daughter. You want to be Mr. Cool guy popular girl? You have to deal with the consequences of being popular.

I don’t know if this has to do with MMA fans. It’s people. If you’re expecting people to be decent toward her, then you’re essentially expecting people to not be human. We suck. And we love a Ronda getting head kicked gif.

Let us be assholes!
 
"It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat".
 
“I feel vilified by the mma media.”
“I gave them everything I had and it wasn’t enough.”

Whether mma fans are assholes or not is another discussion. This one starts with personal responsibility, accountability, not having a victim mentality, and as you correctly point out - the ability to self reflect. That might have something to do with it.
 
People hate others for achieving something they never will

Loved by Few
Hated by Most
Feared by All
 
Ronda earned some of the hate she got but I think like a lot, it goes too far.

MMA fans are REALLY bad about conflating outside-the-cage, even sport, beefs with inside-the-cage impact, greatness, etc.

It's actuality possible to be a shitbag AND still the best at what you did, even if that best was just for a bit.
 
Soundz like Karma to me.

She became a real ass in her final UFC yearz. I couldn't believe teh hate she spewed at Holly.
 
Fans should let it go but I understand. Ronda put on a persona her whole career and the moment things didn't go her way she played the victim and jump shipped to another sport. She then refused to talk about MMA period lol. Little did she know being a diva in WWE wouldn't win the hearts of wrestling fans either.

I'd imagine if she embraced the good and the bads that come with MMA fans would be a lot more forgiving.
 
It’s because of this man…she can not show her face….



8xhWhJDoHxTOw.gif
 
