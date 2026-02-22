Media Ronda claims that lack of PPV points or guaranteed compensation under the Paramount deal ended UFC return plans

jeremy-clarkson-top-gear.gif
 
Remarkably based for our little weirdo...

...it's in their best interest actually not to put on the best fights possible, but to spend as little as money as possible so that he can keep it....

It's not just about, you know, proving the concept of fighting and and uh putting on the best fights possible and proving that this is a sport to be taken seriously. I think uh now that's gone....

...they don't care about putting on the best fights possible. They care about putting on the most cost effective fights possible.
 
UFC will soon be vulnerable to another Pride or Affliction that comes along and offers a place where the best fight the best. There is a hornets nest of unsigned killers from Dagestan who could rip through the ufc.
 
Rockapotomuss said:
UFC will soon be vulnerable to another Pride or Affliction that comes along and offers a place where the best fight the best. There is a hornets nest of unsigned killers from Dagestan who could rip through the ufc.
Click to expand...


Unfortunately, the brand name is too strong, and they're going to water down interest in MMA altogether over the next few years with the minimum pay strategy.
 
Rockapotomuss said:
UFC will soon be vulnerable to another Pride or Affliction that comes along and offers a place where the best fight the best. There is a hornets nest of unsigned killers from Dagestan who could rip through the ufc.
Click to expand...
The real issue is that a lot of those Dagestani’s I likely to be boring or unable to -connect with American audiences
 
oski said:
Remarkably based for our little weirdo...

...it's in their best interest actually not to put on the best fights possible, but to spend as little as money as possible so that he can keep it....

It's not just about, you know, proving the concept of fighting and and uh putting on the best fights possible and proving that this is a sport to be taken seriously. I think uh now that's gone....

...they don't care about putting on the best fights possible. They care about putting on the most cost effective fights possible.
Click to expand...
Exactly, they run the UFC strictly as a business, not a legitimate sport or a sport trying to put on legit fights and keep things going in the right direction.

It's like everyone other mega rich person, Dana and co are insanely rich, BUT THAT'S NOT ENOUGH, they need more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and are never going to stop.

Fuck Dana and fuck this company.
 
I’m curious how the lack of PPV points will affect things going forward.

Like.. why would anyone sign to fight McGregor now? Previously it was because he would draw massive numbers and they could get a cut of the PPV.

Lack of need to sell PPV also gives the UFC very little incentive to make stacked cards.
 
oski said:
Remarkably based for our little weirdo...

...it's in their best interest actually not to put on the best fights possible, but to spend as little as money as possible so that he can keep it....

It's not just about, you know, proving the concept of fighting and and uh putting on the best fights possible and proving that this is a sport to be taken seriously. I think uh now that's gone....

...they don't care about putting on the best fights possible. They care about putting on the most cost effective fights possible.
Click to expand...
And this fight is neither. 2 middle aged ladies who haven't won a fight in 11 years and 18 years respectively, but still expect the biggest guaranteed payday ever is a pretty rough combo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MigitAs
This Paramount+ deal is just more corporate kowtowing from the UFC.
2
Replies
24
Views
553
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
whocares
Hot Take Hear me out the UFC isn't dying
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
1K
wwkirk
wwkirk
FrankDux
Question re: UFC PPVs and the 2 diff. Paramount+ packages in US
2
Replies
29
Views
875
wufabufa
wufabufa

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,993
Messages
58,475,098
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top