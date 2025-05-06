Romanian PM Ciolacu and party quit government after nationalist vote win Marcel Ciolacu told his colleagues their government had no credibility after presidential elections.

Pro Russian candidate openly supports Nazi Germany and Romanias support in the war.He is pro Russian and Western Skeptic.The party was founded with a direct trace to the Iron Guard a nazi collaboration group in WW2.The leader does not deny being a nazi sympatiser and encourages itI think this is interesting. The first world countries with a history of securing democracy are reacting to the changes by tightening their britches but the countries with a history of mass corruption and dictatorships are handing everything back over.Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has resigned and his Social Democrat party is to leave the government after a right-wing nationalist candidate won the first round of the presidential election.George Simion, a eurosceptic who has promised to put Romania first, won 40.9% of Sunday's vote and is expected to win a run-off vote on 18 May.He will face liberal Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan, who narrowly defeated the Social Democrat (PSD) candidate.Sunday's result plunged Romania - an EU state on Nato's eastern flank - into further political turmoil. Ciolacu told colleagues that as their coalition had failed to meet its objective and "has no legitimacy", they should pull out of the government.Ciolacu, 57, had only come to power in a pro-EU coalition after elections in 2024, although George Simion's far-right party along with two other groupings had attracted a third of the vote.The parties in that coalition had been holding emergency meetings on Monday to decide on their next steps.