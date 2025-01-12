KazDibiase
"My style is kneeing people in the face."
yeah he was screaming "why the fuck did you stop it" before it cut to commercial breakDid Curtis complain about the stoppage? lol
Sorry brother. Putting my bias aside, its the official callKaz as always you the ultimate sherbro but that's a BS stoppage.
Apparently it was 1-1 on the scorecards heading into the third so the outcome would've been the same.4:59 in round 3... that's gotta sting.
sherbro you do us a service long live!Sorry brother. Putting my bias aside, its the official call
It was 1-1 going into the 3rd on the cards. Kopylov would have got the decisionWere the scores going Kopylov's way? Then it won't matter
He will on Twitter. For the rest of 2025.Did Curtis complain about the stoppage? lol