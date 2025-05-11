Movies Roman Holiday - Any actress prettier/cuter than Audrey Hepburn?

Is Audrey Hepburn the prettiest/cutest actress ever?

First off the movie was pretty decent.

The beginning was kind of boring, but it picked up mid way of the film.

But the only thing that really caught my attention is Audrey Hepburn.

In this film in particular she has to be the prettiest person I've ever seen.

Unbelievable beauty.

 
None. Audrey Hepburn is on a league of her own.

audrey-audrey-hepburn.gif
 
Audrey hepburn set the stage for actresses like natalie portman and winona ryder.
 
Would
1746967871119.webp
Hepburn from a 100 meters tall tower to get Dracula Untold's Mirena

1b68f24725045fb84f3dc6f0a2dc20ea.gif

tumblr_inline_pj9qlrLaMH1s6qdon_250.gifv


8e10b60b3856f39706d2a4cb881f8850.gif
 
