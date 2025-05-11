Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,300
- Reaction score
- 50,832
First off the movie was pretty decent.
The beginning was kind of boring, but it picked up mid way of the film.
But the only thing that really caught my attention is Audrey Hepburn.
In this film in particular she has to be the prettiest person I've ever seen.
Unbelievable beauty.
