July 12: Managua, Nicaragua (ESPN+)
- Roman Gonzalez vs. Rober Barrera, 10 rounds, bantamweights
- Eveling Ortega vs. Karol Mazariegos Gonzalez, 8 rounds, women's junior flyweights
- Kevin Vivas vs. Azael Villar, 8 rounds, junior flyweights
- Michael Carmona vs. Edwin Cano Hernandez, 8 rounds, strawweights
- Elysson Marquez vs. Aron Juarez, 8 rounds, junior welterweights
- Jeffrey Gonzalez vs. Andres Quesada, 4 rounds, heavyweights