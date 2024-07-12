RBR Roman Gonzalez vs. Rober Barrera 7/12/24 ESPN +

July 12: Managua, Nicaragua (ESPN+)​

  • Roman Gonzalez vs. Rober Barrera, 10 rounds, bantamweights
  • Eveling Ortega vs. Karol Mazariegos Gonzalez, 8 rounds, women's junior flyweights
  • Kevin Vivas vs. Azael Villar, 8 rounds, junior flyweights
  • Michael Carmona vs. Edwin Cano Hernandez, 8 rounds, strawweights
  • Elysson Marquez vs. Aron Juarez, 8 rounds, junior welterweights
  • Jeffrey Gonzalez vs. Andres Quesada, 4 rounds, heavyweights
 
I'd guess most of this undercard will be crap, eh?
 
I wonder if this is a no commentary event? Haha
 
Man, they sent Jimmy Lennin down to Nicaragua for this?
 
The layered trunk style must be popular down there
 
Oh man, we were doing better with no commentary . Now we have Spanish and a simultaneous translation into English. I’m gonna have to mute this crap.
 
10-9 Underdog. Stumbled his flashy looking opponent several times.
 
Seano said:
The tattoos don't seem to be helping at all.
Click to expand...
He needs a picture of his kid somewhere. I just don’t think he understands the formula. That stuff really matters.
 
Haha. He can’t get out of the way of the left hook.
 
20-18 Underdog. Harder cleaner work. Particularly that left hook.
 
