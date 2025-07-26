Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Pacquiao is a no brainer, he has nothing to gain by beating Garcia again and a loss to Ryan would arguably be worse than a loss to Pacman coming off a draw with Barrios. Garcia is the one who NEEDS this fight to salvage his career credibility at this point.