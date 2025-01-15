Rolling with attractive women

I don't go to class regularly because of my job schedule but I was able to make it in tonight. After I rolled with a dude and was sitting after, a girl, who is usually at class, comes over and asks to roll. She seemed to like the roll, saying stuff like 'that was a nice and smooth pace' and 'that was interesting, I'm thinking about what you did there'



I was kinda side eyeing her prior to this while she was rolling with someone else and I was thinking that she could get it, but I just suppressed that thought because I don't want to lust after a woman if it's not a mutual feeling.



So, I felt confused and kinda horny after the roll. She seemed to like the roll. I just tried to leave class on a polite note. I heard her say good night but it might mean nothing. I'm not good at telling if a female is into me unless she's quite overt about it.