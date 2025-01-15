  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Rolling with attractive women

Slothbroth

Slothbroth

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 4, 2023
Messages
624
Reaction score
997
I don't go to class regularly because of my job schedule but I was able to make it in tonight. After I rolled with a dude and was sitting after, a girl, who is usually at class, comes over and asks to roll. She seemed to like the roll, saying stuff like 'that was a nice and smooth pace' and 'that was interesting, I'm thinking about what you did there'

I was kinda side eyeing her prior to this while she was rolling with someone else and I was thinking that she could get it, but I just suppressed that thought because I don't want to lust after a woman if it's not a mutual feeling.

So, I felt confused and kinda horny after the roll. She seemed to like the roll. I just tried to leave class on a polite note. I heard her say good night but it might mean nothing. I'm not good at telling if a female is into me unless she's quite overt about it.
 
I wouldn't fuck a girl from class. If you two end on a bad note... one of you won't be coming back to class. You'll be potentially stifling your own progress, costing the business money, and depriving others of good training partners. That's just me, you do you though, playboy.
 
wufabufa said:
I wouldn't fuck a girl from class. If you two end on a bad note... one of you won't be coming back to class. You'll be potentially stifling your own progress, costing the business money, and depriving others of good training partners. That's just me, you do you though, playboy.
Well, if things went south then I probably wouldn't go anymore but, if I weren't misreading things (and I may have been misreading), and things went well, then I would try to treat her well out of respect for her and the class. So, I don't think I would screw over the whole class, but you're right, it's risky to make moves in places you frequent.
 
