Movies Rolling Stones Top 20 Movies of the 90s

I actually agree with their choice for #1

I think this list is better than the 80s but they still got it wrong. T2 is top 5 at worst imo and they ranked it in the 70s


Here is their top 20

20. Deadman
19. Fight Club
18. Paris Is Burning
17. Toy Story
16. Reservoir Dogs
15. The Matrix
14. Boogie Nights
13. Fargo
12. Beau Travail
11. Groundhog Day
10. The Piano
9. Chungking Express
8. Malcolm X
7. Slacker
6. Close-Up
5. Pulp Fiction
4. The Silence of the Lambs
3. Safe
2. Hoop Dreams
1. Goodfellas


For me:

Goodfellas, Pulp Fiction, Toy Story


HM: The Matrix, Silence of the Lambs
 
