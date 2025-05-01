Movies Rolling Stones Top 20 Movies of the 80s

3 Favourite 80s Film in the Top 20

  • Blow Out

  • Something Wild

  • Say Anything.....

  • Raising Arizona

  • The Shining

  • Die Hard

  • Brazil

  • The Thing

  • Come And See

  • Sex Lies And Videotape

  • Raiders of the Lost Ark

  • The Thin Blue Line

  • Stranger than Paradise

  • Blade Runner

  • Shoah

  • Ran

  • Blue Velvet

  • Raging Bull

  • Videodrome

  • Do The Right Thing

Results are only viewable after voting.
GoodBadHBK

GoodBadHBK

Few$More
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
21,245
Reaction score
45,475
Well it was actually the top 100 but for the sake of this thread let's look at the top 20.

20. Blow out
19. Something Wild
18. Say Anything.....
17. Raising Arizona
16. The Shining
15. Die Hard
14. Brazil
13. The Thing
12. Come And See
11. Sex Lies and Videotape
10. Raiders of the Lost Ark
9. The Thin Blue Line
8. Stranger Than Paradise
7. Blade Runner
6. Shoah
5. Ran
4. Blue Velvet
3. Raging Bull
2. Videodrome
1. Do The Right Thing


My top 3 would be

Shining, Die Hard and The Thing

Honorable mention: Come and See & Raiders of the lost ark
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,646
Messages
57,236,614
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top