Well it was actually the top 100 but for the sake of this thread let's look at the top 20.
20. Blow out
19. Something Wild
18. Say Anything.....
17. Raising Arizona
16. The Shining
15. Die Hard
14. Brazil
13. The Thing
12. Come And See
11. Sex Lies and Videotape
10. Raiders of the Lost Ark
9. The Thin Blue Line
8. Stranger Than Paradise
7. Blade Runner
6. Shoah
5. Ran
4. Blue Velvet
3. Raging Bull
2. Videodrome
1. Do The Right Thing
My top 3 would be
Shining, Die Hard and The Thing
Honorable mention: Come and See & Raiders of the lost ark
