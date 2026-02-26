Highway99
Released today on Michael Biehn's podcast, for the first 20+ minutes Roger Avary discusses the notorious Open Road script he started, then handed to Quentin Tarantino who ballooned it to up to 500+ pages and the process of editing it up into separate stories that became the screenplays for True Romance, Natural Born Killers and parts of Pulp Fiction. This is the most in depth I've ever heard either Tarantino or Avary talk about their history working together. Very fascinating:
