Rogans weird commentary

Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2020
- Messages
- 5,974
- Reaction score
- 20,641
Rogans become a bit of an oddball as times gone on. It’s like every time he commentates now it feels like he’s had to step back into the real world, he seems vulnerable and afraid
I can’t think of any specific examples, other than him saying Islam was “crushing Poiriers guts” talking about a body triangle. It’s just constant on his broadcasts and I often find myself brought away from the action thinking wtf is he talking about
I can’t think of any specific examples, other than him saying Islam was “crushing Poiriers guts” talking about a body triangle. It’s just constant on his broadcasts and I often find myself brought away from the action thinking wtf is he talking about