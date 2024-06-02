Rogans weird commentary

Marko Polo

Marko Polo

Thank you Jurgen
@Black
Joined
Jun 11, 2020
Messages
5,974
Reaction score
20,641
Rogans become a bit of an oddball as times gone on. It’s like every time he commentates now it feels like he’s had to step back into the real world, he seems vulnerable and afraid

I can’t think of any specific examples, other than him saying Islam was “crushing Poiriers guts” talking about a body triangle. It’s just constant on his broadcasts and I often find myself brought away from the action thinking wtf is he talking about
 
I thought he was spot on several times last night and called events moments before they occured, still one of the best and certainly the most entertaining!
 
Joe’s commentary was full of the usual hyperbole… crushing, amazing etc.
 
Well you get to hear almost everything he says twice because of the 300lb parrot besides himdc.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 300
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
sonhow
sonhow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,451
Messages
55,632,019
Members
174,861
Latest member
Luminous Knight

Share this page

Back
Top