Rogans and DCs disgusting commentary during Yair vs Pitbull

Just want to start this thread by saying Joe Rogan is an imbecile and DC is a fat, declawed, drunken U FIGHT CHEAP house cat. Their anti Pitbull bias was disgusting. The guy is 38 years old and 9 years past his prime and came to the biggest org in the world in the tail end of his career and was given a really nasty first fight against a guy who's matrixed his opponents in the past for being too aggressive.

Pitbull didn't want to go out like Krylov agaisnt Reyes or Zombie vs Yair so he took his time. It's amazing how DC and Rogan spun it like he was fighting a bad fight or not doing enough while Yair wasn't doing much of anything either.

Pitbull was standing in front of Yair and showing good defense. There wasnr a time when he was running away. He was looking for something and an athletic guy like Yair doesn't give you that many opportunities to land on him or easily take him down and when he finally did Pitbull got a really slick takedown on him with a minute left in the round.

Rogan: "It's not enough!!!!!!He needs to do more!!!!"

DC: "There's a minute left. It's not enough!!!!!"

Round 2 was also uneventful but some decent exchanges from both guys. Yair landed a couple kicks and Pitbull landed a really nice counter and both guys had some decent moments.

*Yair geys takedown with 10 seconds left*

Rogan: "WOWOWOWOWOWW OMG DID YOU SEE THAT TAKEDOWN! HUGE!!!!!"

DC: Same as Rogan but in a drunken slurred "WOWOW WHAT A TAKEDOWN!!! HUUUUUGE!"

Amazing how a takedown with minute left isn't enough for Pitbull but a takedown with 10 seconds left for Yair was "HUGE"

In the third round Yair takes over. This round obviously won him the fight when he floored Pitbull and followed up with some violent GnP. This won him the fight and Yair deserves hespect but up until then it was a close fight.

According to that manlet Imbefile Rogan there are "levels to this shit" and 38 year old, 10 years past his prime Pitbull simply isn't UFC level according to Rogans usual unshakable world view hyperbole. Disgusting and everything I hate about U FIGHT CHEAP.

With all things considered Pitbull impressed me. First fight in UFC nerves. Way past his prime. Given a very difficult first fight against a guy who makes his opponents look bad.

I waw impressed with the way Pitbull threw that armlock up on Yair while he was concussed and half knocked out was insane. I don't know how many LWs or fighters in the UFC can throw up an armlock that fast even if they were fresh and alert.

Very high level even though it didn't result in a win nothing about Pitbulls performance suggested that he doesn't belong in there. According to Rogan and DC Pitbull fought poorly because he couldn't Zulu Yair in the first 30 seconds smh.


Disgusting bias and arrogance from those two imbeciles.
 
I like Joe and DC is great when he sticks to X’s and O’s but man they’re an echo chamber of stupidity when they’re together.

It’s like they feed off each others verbal diarrhea… just completely disregard objective commentary on skill and technique and go all in on being company men with their biases.

They were terrible last night. They need someone like Dom or Bisping to push back on Some of their nonsense, even Felder has been solid as of late.
 
Nah, fuck Pitbull. They were right to shit on him.

Dude came in and got a big fight right out of the gate against a guy who is a known gasser, so what does he do?

Absolutely fuck all for 3 rounds lol.

I know Pitbull starts a bit slow and isn't some super high paced fighter, but there's a difference between being slow paced and not fighting at all. Pitbull was basically not fighting.

Hopefully they send him packing back to PFL or wherever. They need to cull a lot of these do nothing bitches who just want to feint 20 times and then do nothing.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
In the third round Yair takes over. This round obviously won him the fight when he floored Pitbull and followed up with some violent GnP. This won him the fight and Yair deserves hespect but up until then it was a close fight.
Close fight? What fight were you watching? Yair outstruck Pitbull 97 to 23, landing 57% of his strikes compared to Pitbull's 34%. Round 3 was the only one where Pitbull even reached double digits (10) in landed strikes.

And I don't know what it the world you mean by "this won him the fight." Yair could have fallen asleep as the third round started and he still would have won, since he already had two rounds easily in the bag by then.
 
I'm glad I don't have to deal with those two idiots.

Commentary in brazilian broadcast is very inconsistent but Rogan + DC is next level trash.
 
xhaydenx said:
Nah, fuck Pitbull. They were right to shit on him.

Dude came in and got a big fight right out of the gate against a guy who is a known gasser, so what does he do?

Absolutely fuck all for 3 rounds lol.

I know Pitbull starts a bit slow and isn't some super high paced fighter, but there's a difference between being slow paced and not fighting at all. Pitbull was basically not fighting.

Hopefully they send him packing back to PFL or wherever. They need to cull a lot of these do nothing bitches who just want to feint 20 times and then do nothing.
He couldn't get in against a really good, much taller fighter... and he still had his moments in the fight

Yair is better, you guys want Pitbull to just run in and get KO'd for your entertainment... he was outmatched and tried his best

I'm not complaining about either of them, but why not blame the taller, better fighter for not making more happen? It reminds me of some of Izzy's fights... the dude is a better striker and has the range advantage and people get mad guys who are losing to him don't run in like morons, they still don't want to get hurt even if they're gonna lose
 
I love me some Pitbull, but dude was too worried about defense to get his offense going. As we saw, that doesn't cut it when you're fighting someone big and quick who likes to kick.
 
I didn't expect much from Pitbull. Pico I have high expectations and hopes for though, so I was glad to see them bring him up during the fight at least. He is going to shock some people.
 
Gamer2k4 said:
Close fight? What fight were you watching? Yair outstruck Pitbull 97 to 23, landing 57% of his strikes compared to Pitbull's 34%. Round 3 was the only one where Pitbull even reached double digits (10) in landed strikes.

And I don't know what it the world you mean by "this won him the fight." Yair could have fallen asleep as the third round started and he still would have won, since he already had two rounds easily in the bag by then.
Yup. That's how I saw it as well, without looking at the technical numbers.
 
Right when Pitbull was having his first moment of success in the third by pressuring Yair along the fence he stopped looking visibly exhausted.
He's way past the point of beating elite fighters, and Yair, as kicky man twice his size was always a terrible matchup for him.
 
Orochimaru 大蛇丸 said:
He couldn't get in against a really good, much taller fighter... and he still had his moments in the fight

Yair is better, you guys want Pitbull to just run in and get KO'd for your entertainment... he was outmatched and tried his best

I'm not complaining about either of them, but why not blame the taller, better fighter for not making more happen? It reminds me of some of Izzy's fights... the dude is a better striker and has the range advantage and people get mad guys who are losing to him don't run in like morons, they still don't want to get hurt even if they're gonna lose
No one's saying Pitbull should have fought like an idiot and just ran in.

He could have pressured. He could have shot for some tds or clinches. Above all, he could have made Yair work at least a little bit to try and open the fight up for himself.

He chose to do none of those things and instead just stayed at range for 15 mins and looked useless.

And you can shift the blame to Yair like that. He had a guy in front of him who didn't want to fight, so he just did enough to get the free win.

If one fighter is in that position where he's basically going to win via inactivity, you can't blame them for taking it. It falls on the other guy doing nothing. The other guy has to at least try and make it a fight.

Pitbull just didn't try at all.

And it's not like Pitbull is some bum. I wouldn't even say he was outmatched. Yair has heaps of flaws in comparison. Pitbull chose not to use any of his own skills and looked like a waste of time as a result.
 
Pitbull fought like he was there for a paycheck. It wasn't smart at all it was boring go back to pfl or maybe gfl
 
I agree he wasn't aggressive enough and then when he did he got caught, but he definitely should have had a better game plan. However he looked like a 38 year old fighter fighting in a new organisation for the first time against one of the most difficult puzzles in the division. Let's give him a another chance against a less unorthodox fighter in Ortega or Arnold Allen next.
 
Freire showed up and did nothing, exactly as you all knew he would, deep down. Who cares.
 
Pitbull may have been a poodle, but Rogan is in no place to point out the shortcomings of others.
 
