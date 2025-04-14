Rogans and DCs disgusting commentary during Yair vs Pitbull

Just want to start this thread by saying Joe Rogan is an imbecile and DC is a fat, declawed, drunken U FIGHT CHEAP house cat. Their anti Pitbull bias was disgusting. The guy is 38 years old and 9 years past his prime and came to the biggest org in the world in the tail end of his career and was given a really nasty first fight against a guy who's matrixed his opponents in the past for being too aggressive.



Pitbull didn't want to go out like Krylov agaisnt Reyes or Zombie vs Yair so he took his time. It's amazing how DC and Rogan spun it like he was fighting a bad fight or not doing enough while Yair wasn't doing much of anything either.



Pitbull was standing in front of Yair and showing good defense. There wasnr a time when he was running away. He was looking for something and an athletic guy like Yair doesn't give you that many opportunities to land on him or easily take him down and when he finally did Pitbull got a really slick takedown on him with a minute left in the round.



Rogan: "It's not enough!!!!!!He needs to do more!!!!"



DC: "There's a minute left. It's not enough!!!!!"



Round 2 was also uneventful but some decent exchanges from both guys. Yair landed a couple kicks and Pitbull landed a really nice counter and both guys had some decent moments.



*Yair geys takedown with 10 seconds left*



Rogan: "WOWOWOWOWOWW OMG DID YOU SEE THAT TAKEDOWN! HUGE!!!!!"



DC: Same as Rogan but in a drunken slurred "WOWOW WHAT A TAKEDOWN!!! HUUUUUGE!"



Amazing how a takedown with minute left isn't enough for Pitbull but a takedown with 10 seconds left for Yair was "HUGE"



In the third round Yair takes over. This round obviously won him the fight when he floored Pitbull and followed up with some violent GnP. This won him the fight and Yair deserves hespect but up until then it was a close fight.



According to that manlet Imbefile Rogan there are "levels to this shit" and 38 year old, 10 years past his prime Pitbull simply isn't UFC level according to Rogans usual unshakable world view hyperbole. Disgusting and everything I hate about U FIGHT CHEAP.



With all things considered Pitbull impressed me. First fight in UFC nerves. Way past his prime. Given a very difficult first fight against a guy who makes his opponents look bad.



I waw impressed with the way Pitbull threw that armlock up on Yair while he was concussed and half knocked out was insane. I don't know how many LWs or fighters in the UFC can throw up an armlock that fast even if they were fresh and alert.



Very high level even though it didn't result in a win nothing about Pitbulls performance suggested that he doesn't belong in there. According to Rogan and DC Pitbull fought poorly because he couldn't Zulu Yair in the first 30 seconds smh.





Disgusting bias and arrogance from those two imbeciles.