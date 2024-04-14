Rogan really needs to STFU about lowkicks

As soon as somebody lands a calf kick he goes absolute nuts "HE'S ALREADY AFFECTED BY IT! LOOK AT THE SWELLING!"

then in the 3rd round nothing has changed in the movement, guy could even be dropping the dude with punches and the other guy lands one calf kick "OH BUT THAT CALF KICK THO"

He was really bad in the Max Justin fight.

Max was co tinually rocking, wobbling and dropping Gaethje.

Then Gaethje lands a punch and Joe screams "That hurt him!" Or lands a low kick and Joe screams "His leg is done!".

He even did it seconds before the KO. Embarrassing.
 
I assume you're talking about Holloway/Gaethje. To Rogans credit, those leg kicks from Gaethje looked like they hurt.
 
I assume you're talking about Holloway/Gaethje. To Rogans credit, those leg kicks from Gaethje looked like they hurt.
some fights on the prelims with lowcicks as well

really any event he's on and a guy lands a calf kick he's extremely hyperbolic about it and makes it sound like the fighter is badly hurt even though the guy has shown zero signs of being hurt
 
So, he shouldn't mention low kicks even when they are showing obvious damage, like in both of those fights? Jesus, Rakic was stumbling all around the first round.
That's not what I was saying. When they have a clear effect yes. But if you've been watching UFC PPVs lately you would know that he makes way too big of a thing of calf kicks as soon as one or two lands.
 
So, he shouldn't mention low kicks even when they are showing obvious damage, like in both of those fights? Jesus, Rakic was stumbling all around the first round.
He should still mention it, but not act like the guy can't move at all or that the fight is nearly over. Obviously it was bothering Jiri, but he could still fight effectively seeing as he finished the fight with a variety of attacks that required putting weight on his "100% compromised" leg.

Same for Holloway.
 
Amount of times announcer said someone's leg was done then they win their fight: 100000
Amount of times someone whose leg was TRULY done then they won a pro MMA fight: 0

You can point out a leg kick looked hard or there is bruising, sure. Just cut the hyperbolic shit about people's legs being "done" or "can't walk on it" or all that other shit that is clearly not true. Just don't lie is all we're asking.
 
