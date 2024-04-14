Rogan really needs to STFU about lowkicks

Amount of times announcer said someone's leg was done then they win their fight: 100000

Amount of times someone whose leg was TRULY done then they won a pro MMA fight: 0



You can point out a leg kick looked hard or there is bruising, sure. Just cut the hyperbolic shit about people's legs being "done" or "can't walk on it" or all that other shit that is clearly not true. Just don't lie is all we're asking.