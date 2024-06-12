  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Elections Rogan: Are elections even real?

on his show Rogan guarantees an election win for trump. Even from jail but then in a second says it will be stolen because it would be inconcievable america would reject a felon obviously. Then questons if any election is real
 
- I stoped listening to any-thing he says after the Ronda debacle.

Tried to listend to his pod with Victor Conte, but Rogan iwas too in love with his voice, only pod that i could handle was Mel Gibson. Sonnen is far better interviewr.
 
Joe said:
on his show Rogan guarantees an election win for trump. Even from jail but then in a second says it will be stolen because it would be inconcievable america would reject a felon obviously. Then questons if any election is real
Rogan is in good company…

Hillary Clinton Maintains 2016 Election ‘Was Not On the Level’: ‘We Still Don’t Know What Really Happened’​

Hillary Clinton Maintains 2016 Election ‘Was Not On the Level’: ‘We Still Don’t Know What Really Happened’

Hillary Clinton is sticking with her conviction that the 2016 presidential election was not conducted legitimately, saying the details surrounding her loss are still unclear."There was a widespread understanding that this election [in 2016] was not on the level," Clinton said during an interview...
That's different though. That's my candidate so that makes it ok to question election interference. It's not ok when it's the other way around.
 
Did that really happen? I kinda have amnesia when it comes to events prior to 2020
 
Did they just get back from an eye exam?
 


