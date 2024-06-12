on his show Rogan guarantees an election win for trump. Even from jail but then in a second says it will be stolen because it would be inconcievable america would reject a felon obviously. Then questons if any election is real
Rogan is in good company…
Hillary Clinton Maintains 2016 Election ‘Was Not On the Level’: ‘We Still Don’t Know What Really Happened’
Hillary Clinton Maintains 2016 Election ‘Was Not On the Level’: ‘We Still Don’t Know What Really Happened’Hillary Clinton is sticking with her conviction that the 2016 presidential election was not conducted legitimately, saying the details surrounding her loss are still unclear."There was a widespread understanding that this election [in 2016] was not on the level," Clinton said during an interview...www.yahoo.com
Did that really happen? I kinda have amnesia when it comes to events prior to 2020Rogan is in good company…
