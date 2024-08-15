Media Rogan’s new stand up special gets eviscerated

usernamee said:
I'm sure it wasn't great but I don't think there's anything Rogan could to without geting eviscerated online. There's a bunch of YT channels nowadays where all they do is just hating on other people, it's pretty pathetic.
Honestly I don't think Rogan has ever been a great stand up. Or at least it's diminishing. Not to trash the guy he certainly has a voice and a great place. But this standup is fucking rough
 
The way Rogan talks about stand up you would think he is gonna be on some GOAT shit once he hits the stage, but nop, he is absolutely dreadful.

I'm pretty sure people go to his shit just to see a celebrity walking around up close.
 
I heard that his bank account absolutely LOVED the stand up special. Totally eviscerated what other full time stand ups received for their respective schticks. And we all know some folks have NO sense of humor LOL.
 
Rich dude doing what he loves and getting paid for it? I’m sure he’s furious that some people didn’t like it.
 
blunttruth said:
I heard that his bank account absolutely LOVED the stand up special. Totally eviscerated what other full time stand ups received for their respective schticks. And we all know some folks have NO sense of humor LOL.
Rogan?
 
