It has 4k views, but over 5k lives and over 2k comments? I think something is off
It has 4k views, but over 5k lives and over 2k comments? I think something is off
Now has over twice as many likes as it does views
Definitely nothing fishy from youtube here
People that are subscribed to Joe Rogan on YouTube said they were not notified about this interview and had to search for it. YouTube is definitely trying to hide this video.Hate him or love him there's no way you can believe he'd only pull 4K - Something cracked elsewhere with YouTube.
I got a pop up at midnight. Usually they pop up mid-morning early afternoon.People that are subscribed to Joe Rogan on YouTube said they were not notified about this interview and had to search for it. YouTube is definitely trying to hide this video.
Indeed. I don’t care for the Breakfast Club podcast, but sure as shit would not believe they only had 4K views. They are a big podcast. Something is up. Not sure if it is really some nefarious plot or anything, but it could be.Hate him or love him there's no way you can believe he'd only pull 4K - Something cracked elsewhere with YouTube.
Now has over twice as many likes as it does views
Definitely nothing fishy from youtube here
Edit: Now on 10k likes, still hasn't cracked 4,400 views
Edit #2: Now on 11k likes, still hasn't cracked 4,400 views
Hate him or love him there's no way you can believe he'd only pull 4K - Something cracked elsewhere with YouTube.
Lol you just shot yourself in the footIt's the same 32 MAGA losers padding the numbers you dumb shit
also.....you are unintentionally proving that shadow banning exists.
I learned from it existing here on Sherdog as well. It did not pop up in my subscription feed.People that are subscribed to Joe Rogan on YouTube said they were not notified about this interview and had to search for it. YouTube is definitely trying to hide this video.
perhapsI think was TS point, arent they a bit of a troll? Lol