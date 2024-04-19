International ROFL! Tucker on Rogan's show only got 4k views after almost a day of being up

Read the comments the video was uploaded at 12AM than uploaded again at 12PM.

People are saying YouTube must removed it than allowed it back on. They believe YouTube is screwing around with the numbers.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
It has 4k views, but over 5k lives and over 2k comments? I think something is off
Now has over twice as many likes as it does views

Definitely nothing fishy from youtube here

Edit: Now on 10k likes, still hasn't cracked 4,400 views

Edit #2: Now on 11k likes, still hasn't cracked 4,400 views

Edit #3: 12k likes, just can't break past 4,398 views
 
White Whale said:
People that are subscribed to Joe Rogan on YouTube said they were not notified about this interview and had to search for it. YouTube is definitely trying to hide this video.
I got a pop up at midnight. Usually they pop up mid-morning early afternoon.
 
Luthien said:
Hate him or love him there's no way you can believe he'd only pull 4K - Something cracked elsewhere with YouTube.
Indeed. I don’t care for the Breakfast Club podcast, but sure as shit would not believe they only had 4K views. They are a big podcast. Something is up. Not sure if it is really some nefarious plot or anything, but it could be.
 
Zer said:
lol... Seen this before. Sometimes when a video is blowing up, the view numbers will freeze for a bit.

Anyway, who listens to podcast on Youtube?

11K likes and 4K comments

Nice try Rich
 
Luthien said:
Video has more likes than views right now - doesn't make sense. There is obviously some kind of problem where its not registering or updating late.

Either way, it's definitely not hidden... I was able to find it no problem. Sounds like maybe it got released early and then made private until this afternoon? Not really sure.. there is no issues with finding it/viewing it as of right now.
 
White Whale said:
I learned from it existing here on Sherdog as well. It did not pop up in my subscription feed.
 
