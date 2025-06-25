Social Roe jogan had Bernie on a second time

Bernaldo sanders on Joe Rogan for a second time. Gets trapped by Rogan a few times but sticks to his guns at least. Really would like them to have gone into detail as much about healthcare and eduction as they did about trump suing the media. Bernie can off well here and was personable. I don’t rehash his positions, you should know them by now. They do go into automation a fair amount and I’m 99% onboard with that discussion here. Greatly shortened once all the jobs have been replaced you’ll have to have to some form of universal healthcare, education, and basic income. There’s no other way for people to survive. I argue only that we’ve said that before and we made whole new employment sectors. The transition is going to be wild and it’ll be soon. 20 years or less I think.
 
Gonna save this for tomorrow's drive to and from work
 
well it's only fair that Joe invites on some left wing grifters to balance out the right wingers.
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
well it's only fair that Joe invites on some left wing grifters to balance out the right wingers.
Click to expand...
I don’t know if you can see it but the ad right below your post is a comic book ad where the guy is behind a woman saying want to try it from behind today
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
well it's only fair that Joe invites on some left wing grifters to balance out the right wingers.
Click to expand...

Next time you should accuse Bernie of paying for sex with a busted porn star and lying about it.

But in all seriousness, do you think it holds back your ability to play and edgelord when you're known as the only poster in war room history that changed his name when an election didn't go his way?
 
Darkballs said:
Next time you should accuse Bernie of paying for sex with a busted porn star and lying about it.

But in all seriousness, do you think it holds back your ability to play and edgelord when you're known as the only poster in war room history that changed his name when an election didn't go his way?
Click to expand...
Nearly as embarrassing as the guy who ragequit when trump lost in 2020..
 
TeTe said:
Kamala should have gone on before the election
Click to expand...
Honestly, they made the right call in not putting her into an uncontrolled environment like that. I know it seems wise to reach that many people, but only if she could actually handle it. She couldn't even do a highly favorable "The View" appearance, without fucking it up. Kamala on Rogan would've killed her campaign. She's one of the most fake people on the planet, and she doesn't have the wits to hide it. It would've been an absolute disaster for her.

A sock-puppet without a hand, is just a sock. She'd have been a sock.
 
I’ve listened to an hour of it so far. And it’s pretty great. Bernie hit his usual points, making more sense than any other politician. Joe as always political positions are all over the place. Seems to agree with Bernie on most things while paradoxically still being a MAGA guy
 
Does he actually give Bernie a tough interview and bring up a lot of the things he's been talking shit about Bernie over the last few years? Or did he forget all that stuff and just agree with Bernie the whole time? Is this the Kanye interview all over again?

 
The global warming rant was cringe as was the chart. I was like, com’on man anyone with half a statistics class knows that graph is BS. Just look where it starts.

Everything else was pretty good. I honestly think if we took the two best, most rational politicians from each side it’d be a third party landslide.
 
We really failed as a country in 2016. He was the real change that could make life better for the 90%. Instead we voted in the grift king and now we live in a clown world
 
