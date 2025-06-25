



Bernaldo sanders on Joe Rogan for a second time. Gets trapped by Rogan a few times but sticks to his guns at least. Really would like them to have gone into detail as much about healthcare and eduction as they did about trump suing the media. Bernie can off well here and was personable. I don’t rehash his positions, you should know them by now. They do go into automation a fair amount and I’m 99% onboard with that discussion here. Greatly shortened once all the jobs have been replaced you’ll have to have to some form of universal healthcare, education, and basic income. There’s no other way for people to survive. I argue only that we’ve said that before and we made whole new employment sectors. The transition is going to be wild and it’ll be soon. 20 years or less I think.