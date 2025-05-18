AmbassadorFright
Rodolfo Bellato reacts being pulled from UFC Vegas 106 co-main event - ‘Never thought herpes would take me out’
Herpes is what caused UFC Vegas 106 to lose its co-main event between Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig last night (Sat., May 17, 2025) just 30 minutes before they were supposed to collide.
No this is not a troll thread or a joke that was the actual reason. Further cements my thought that Craig was 100% gonna sub him.