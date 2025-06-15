Rodolfo Bellato 100% faking it big time

So weird. It definitely looked like he was faking it, but it made no sense, he was winning the fight..
 
why would you fake it in fight you were dominating? mind is a weird thing prob didnt fake it idk
 
Koro_11 said:
So weird. It definitely looked like he was faking it, but it made no sense, he was winning the fight..
Even easier if you get a quick DQ and take zero damage. Get the show and win purse, no damage, fight over in round one.

He doesn't give a fook, he can't afford to lose.
 
Koro_11 said:
So weird. It definitely looked like he was faking it, but it made no sense, he was winning the fight..
Only thing I can think of is he might've hurt his knee/leg a couple of sec before he leapt into the guard. Seems like his leg buckled or something. He was clearly looking for a way out.
 
This will be a huge stretch so don't murder me...

It looked like it kinda landed on the neck. Could there have been some delayed reaction because of... neck stuff and veins and stuff?
 
Bellato earned a DQ. For me the waking up and wrestling the ref wether real or fake makes it so.

You can not reward a moment like that...
 
