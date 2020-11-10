Sly is recutting Rocky IV and adding in a bunch of deleted scenes and takes into the film for what will soon be known as "The Sly Cut". This new version is going to debut for the film's 35th anniversary on November 27th, 2020.Personally, Rocky IV is my favorite film in the entire franchise and I consider it a 10/10 movie (within the franchise, not in terms of every film ever made) and to me there's no real way to improve the theatrical version. But it will certainly be interesting to see what he does with it. It'll be nice to have an alternate version to go to every now and then, especially since I've seen the theatrical version about 7000 times. This is a Day 1 buy for me, if it indeed comes to bluray. It'll be a crime if it doesn't.I hope Sly adds a ton of new special features and does a full 4K restoration of the original negative, both for the theatrical cut and Sly cut. Give it the royal treatment. New commentaries. New documentary. New interviews. Then & Now with the locations of the movie. Etc. Go all out.Here's a peek of what we can expect: