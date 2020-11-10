Movies ROCKY IV - Director's Cut - ROCKY vs DRAGO Returning to Theaters Nov. 5 & 9 - 2025

Adamant

Adamant

PEDs should be legal in all sports
@Steel
Joined
Nov 8, 2009
Messages
30,928
Reaction score
13,475
61597.png

Sly is recutting Rocky IV and adding in a bunch of deleted scenes and takes into the film for what will soon be known as "The Sly Cut". This new version is going to debut for the film's 35th anniversary on November 27th, 2020.

Personally, Rocky IV is my favorite film in the entire franchise and I consider it a 10/10 movie (within the franchise, not in terms of every film ever made) and to me there's no real way to improve the theatrical version. But it will certainly be interesting to see what he does with it. It'll be nice to have an alternate version to go to every now and then, especially since I've seen the theatrical version about 7000 times. This is a Day 1 buy for me, if it indeed comes to bluray. It'll be a crime if it doesn't.

I hope Sly adds a ton of new special features and does a full 4K restoration of the original negative, both for the theatrical cut and Sly cut. Give it the royal treatment. New commentaries. New documentary. New interviews. Then & Now with the locations of the movie. Etc. Go all out.

Here's a peek of what we can expect:



thumbnail

EgtVRD1XkAMHPEy
 
Last edited:
Ive recently started watching extended cuts of some of my favorite films(Colors, Almost Famous, That Thing You Do) and each time Ive felt the same way, I enjoy seeing the extra scenes and adding to the story but the original version was still a superior cut of the film
Will watch this cause I love Rocky 4 but I dont expect it to improve on the final product
 
Pliny Pete said:
Ive recently started watching extended cuts of some of my favorite films(Colors, Almost Famous, That Thing You Do) and each time Ive felt the same way, I enjoy seeing the extra scenes and adding to the story but the original version was still a superior cut of the film
Will watch this cause I love Rocky 4 but I dont expect it to improve on the final product
Click to expand...

I feel like Sly is trying to make Drago talk too much. The best thing about him was that he was basically an inhuman robot. He had a few brief moments where you could see some anger come through, but overall he was the strong, silent, emotionless type. And I loved that. I don't wanna see him start talking a bunch and acting cocky.

I hated what Sly did with him in Creed 2. He tried to humanize him too much. And just the story overall was pretty meh.
 
Adamant said:
I feel like Sly is trying to make Drago talk too much. The best thing about him was that he was basically an inhuman robot. He had a few brief moments where you could see some anger come through, but overall he was the strong, silent, emotionless type. And I loved that. I don't wanna see him start talking a bunch and acting cocky.

I hated what Sly did with him in Creed 2. He tried to humanize him too much. And just the story overall was pretty meh.
Click to expand...
I never saw Creed 2 cause I hated Creed 1
I know most people loved it but I thought it was terrible, dude literally died in the ring but still jumped up and won the fight, come on!!
 
Pliny Pete said:
I never saw Creed 2 cause I hated Creed 1
I know most people loved it but I thought it was terrible, dude literally died in the ring but still jumped up and won the fight, come on!!
Click to expand...

Same here. I thought Creed was shit. It's overrated all to hell. The only thing I liked about it was Rocky and Rocky's story. It was nice catching up with him again. But I didn't give a shit whatsoever about the new Creed kid.

Creed 2 is better than Creed 1, but that's not saying much. Drago was all wrong. And all of a sudden Creed is a heavyweight. .......what?
 
I watched the extended cut of The Town for the first time this past weekend; far inferior to the theatrical version as I feel most are.
 
Pliny Pete said:
I never saw Creed 2 cause I hated Creed 1
I know most people loved it but I thought it was terrible, dude literally died in the ring but still jumped up and won the fight, come on!!
Click to expand...
My biggest issue with the movie was how unlikeable the character was. I expected much more given the fact that Stallone wrote it.
 
E Undead said:
My biggest issue with the movie was how unlikeable the character was. I expected much more given the fact that Stallone wrote it.
Click to expand...
Im a lifelong rap fan but i did not want to see Rocky turned into a hip hopera complete with motorized vehicle dance numbers

I know it was an homage to the dirtbike scene in Rocky 1 or 2 but it was just so freaking corny
 
Didnt know rocky was a cow.
Milking it.

Fucking be creative and create something new.
Hollywood is so fucking horrible and the sheeple keeps follow it and throw money at it.
 
Yikes. Dolph sounds terrible, no wonder they cut out his talking scenes besides the very few he had.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Ive recently started watching extended cuts of some of my favorite films(Colors, Almost Famous, That Thing You Do) and each time Ive felt the same way, I enjoy seeing the extra scenes and adding to the story but the original version was still a superior cut of the film
Will watch this cause I love Rocky 4 but I dont expect it to improve on the final product
Click to expand...

I feel the same way in almost every case.

Though Oliver Stone's Nixon is the exception in my opinion. The director's cut adds some clutch scenes that I actually feel enhance the overall movie or at the very least are certainly not out of place or unnecessary.
 
It's apples and oranges compared to the original, both are great in entirely different ways. But I can't say I'm not very interested in seeing IV with a bit more of the tone and style of the first movie.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Ive recently started watching extended cuts of some of my favorite films(Colors, Almost Famous, That Thing You Do) and each time Ive felt the same way, I enjoy seeing the extra scenes and adding to the story but the original version was still a superior cut of the film
Will watch this cause I love Rocky 4 but I dont expect it to improve on the final product
Click to expand...

Yep. That’s definitely the case like at least 9/10 times — besides the rare exceptions like Kingdom of Heaven, Watchmen, BvS, and the middle earth trilogy — all of which are far superior in their extended/directors cut versions
 
For the most part I enjoy special editions, but I do have one negative one. The Blues Brothers is a top 5 favorite movie of mine, and I hated the special edition. Usually they work, but that one flopped.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

llperez22
Movies OSCARS 2025
5 6 7
Replies
131
Views
3K
HenryFlower
HenryFlower
Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 5 (Keanu Reeves and Director Chad Stahelski Returning)
2
Replies
22
Views
372
Mock Artwork
Mock Artwork

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,653
Messages
57,237,073
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top