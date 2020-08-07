Rocksteady's Suicide Squad announced

Cool. This gonna play similar to the Avengers game i wonder?
 
Wut

I was hoping for justice league

After all these years, suicide squad?? Really???
 
mixmastermo said:
Wut

I was hoping for justice league

After all these years, suicide squad?? Really???
Me too, but I'm sure it's easier to make a suicide Squad game over Justice League, the way Rocksteady does things. They are mainly melee focused without the crazy abilities of JL. Enchantress is the only one who flies I think, but she's no superman.

They can keep the world from being too huge, without it feeling limited, or having it segmented like the Avengers will be.

I'm excited, though it better have coop!
 
They make some solid stuff, but I'd rather have an original IP, than just another Arkham game with different characters.
 
HereticBD said:
They make some solid stuff, but I'd rather have an original IP, than just another Arkham game with different characters.
Agreed. I got tired of the Arkham formula.
 
I wonder what the lineup is going to look like. Who’s the DC equivalent of Kamala Khan? :rolleyes:
 
vcmmafan said:
By the third game I was sort of bored with it

But I always enjoy hearing Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill
I didn't even make it that far. Got my fill of it in the first game. Not sure why but the other games never captured that same magic for me that the first one did. I almost dropped Spiderman because it starts off pretty much with the same combat system. Luckily as you progress it differentiates itself enough to be different but it was disappointing at first.
 
