Rocksteady's Suicide Squad announced

I think so, but I have more faith in Rocksteady than Crystal Dinamics lolCool. This gonna play similar to the Avengers game i wonder?
The Flash gets batmobile missions hoorah!!!I think so, but I have more faith in Rocksteady than Crystal Dinamics lol
Me too, but I'm sure it's easier to make a suicide Squad game over Justice League, the way Rocksteady does things. They are mainly melee focused without the crazy abilities of JL. Enchantress is the only one who flies I think, but she's no superman.Wut
I was hoping for justice league
After all these years, suicide squad?? Really???
The Flash gets batmobile missions hoorah!!!
I get you, it was too much for some, but very well done. You can't complain about that.The Flash gets batmobile missions hoorah!!!
Agreed. I got tired of the Arkham formula.They make some solid stuff, but I'd rather have an original IP, than just another Arkham game with different characters.
Agreed. I got tired of the Arkham formula.
By the third game I was sort of bored with it
But I always enjoy hearing Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill