Rocksteady's Suicide Squad announced

mixmastermo said: Wut



I was hoping for justice league



After all these years, suicide squad?? Really??? Click to expand...

Me too, but I'm sure it's easier to make a suicide Squad game over Justice League, the way Rocksteady does things. They are mainly melee focused without the crazy abilities of JL. Enchantress is the only one who flies I think, but she's no superman.They can keep the world from being too huge, without it feeling limited, or having it segmented like the Avengers will be.I'm excited, though it better have coop!