Rockhold or Johnny Walker who gets KO’d better?

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
Aug 17, 2006
20,513
19,809
Some fighters just seem to have a neck for getting knocked out and falling in the most brutal ways. I always thought Luke Rockhold was the undisputed champion at it, but Johnny Walker is starting to give him a run for his money lately..


giphy.gif


walker-johnny-walker-ufc-knockout-gif.gif


If you wanted to make a Charlie Chaplin type comedy with a couple of boxers getting a double knockout these two would be the perfect actors.
 
Luke is an asshole who thinks he's God's greatest gift to fighting, so it's always great to see him eat humble pie.
 
jko1355 said:
Rockhold because he's a bigger douche
This. Walker is a pretty goofy, fun personality type.

Rockhold is an obnoxious, smug mofo. Dismissive of most of his opponents. So when he gets flattened, it's extra hilarious.
 
i just googled "difference between funny and goofy" and google brought me here
 
Rockhold gets my vote since he has a signature getting finished move.
 
HNIC215 said:
Luke is an asshole who thinks he's God's greatest gift to fighting, so it's always great to see him eat humble pie.
Generally think Luke is a douche. But disarming the meter maid gains some cool points for sure.
 
'Rocky' said:
Generally think Luke is a douche. But disarming the meter maid gains some cool points for sure.
I disagree... parking enforcement can be annoying for sure.

But breaking that man's equipment and acting like that is not cool.

He's just a blue-collar worker, doing his job.
 
Struve and Big Foot always fold the same exact way which is kinda funny.

Johnny is more entertaining in quite a few ways than Luke which applies to KOs as well.
 
HNIC215 said:
I disagree... parking enforcement can be annoying for sure.

But breaking that man's equipment and acting like that is not cool.

He's just a blue-collar worker, doing his job.
I understand both sides.
 
Walker is the GOAT at getting knocked out.
 
Nothing beats Walker turning into one of those whacky inflatable flailing arm tube men. That's probably the hardest I've ever laughed at a KO

200w (41).gif
 
