Rockhold or Johnny Walker who gets KO’d better?

Some fighters just seem to have a neck for getting knocked out and falling in the most brutal ways. I always thought Luke Rockhold was the undisputed champion at it, but Johnny Walker is starting to give him a run for his money lately..
If you wanted to make a Charlie Chaplin type comedy with a couple of boxers getting a double knockout these two would be the perfect actors.
