Will this dork ever learn? I would not mind watching Strickland stopping this CAN
Rockhold was never any goodI mean, he's way out of prime by now but I really think prime Rockhold matches up really well with Strickland. His rangy body kicking southpaw game would work well against Stricklands style, and at some point he would be able to take advantage of Stricklands teep game to get a takedown and once its on the ground he finishes Strickland easily.
Nowadays it's a different story though...
Sean beats any version of Luke IMOoh luke...
prime Luke would kick the shit out of sean. or maybe im underestimating sean as I always have.
LOL at a 39 year old man referring to a 33 year old man as "kid" in attempt to sound superior.