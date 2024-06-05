  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Media Rockhold on Strickland after UFC 302 "I will f****g end this kid's life"

tumblr_o8aq1qGTmi1qa33wlo1_500.gif
 
I mean, he's way out of prime by now but I really think prime Rockhold matches up really well with Strickland. His rangy body kicking southpaw game would work well against Stricklands style, and at some point he would be able to take advantage of Stricklands teep game to get a takedown and once its on the ground he finishes Strickland easily.

Nowadays it's a different story though...
 
Chael_Sonnen said:
I mean, he's way out of prime by now but I really think prime Rockhold matches up really well with Strickland. His rangy body kicking southpaw game would work well against Stricklands style, and at some point he would be able to take advantage of Stricklands teep game to get a takedown and once its on the ground he finishes Strickland easily.

Nowadays it's a different story though...
Click to expand...
Rockhold was never any good
 
We've seen what rockhold has to offer. Not a stickland fan on any level but I'd fully expect a crazy highlight reel worth KO of Rockhold because he's proven over and over that's all he's good for when he talks big shit like this.
 
LEWIS540 said:
LOL at a 39 year old man referring to a 33 year old man as "kid" in attempt to sound superior.
Click to expand...

I always cringe when the UFC commentator, ex-fighters, like DC and Felder use kid to describe other fighters. This kid is good, this kid is what what what. Especially Felder considering he is like under 40 or something?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koya
Media Dricus Du Plessis Holds No Grudge Against Sean Strickland After UFC 296 Brawl
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
4K
chinarice
chinarice
big franklin
Media Henry Cejudo on Sean Strickland's childhood trauma: "Keep that sh*t to yourself" (comes at Volkanovski too)
Replies
11
Views
855
Substance Abuse
Substance Abuse
Kowboy On Sherdog
Ian Garry Mocks Sean Strickland After Loss in UFC 297 Headliner
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
4K
gotBooched
gotBooched
Cooliox
  • Poll
(UFC 300 Theory) Winner of Whittaker VS Costa to face Strickland for Interim MW Championship
2
Replies
26
Views
976
CroCopsLHK
CroCopsLHK
Unheralded Truth
Media The South African: Dricus du Plessis first title defense will be against this fighter
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Megatronlee
Megatronlee

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,726
Messages
55,646,694
Members
174,872
Latest member
arsalaanx

Share this page

Back
Top