Rock vs Brock

Nameless Ghoul

Nameless Ghoul

Both are wrestling legends, 10x title holders, and definitely have their own "unique personalities" that they seem to carry with them always. Brock hit instant, and Rock took time to learn and became undeniable culturally. However, I prefer Brock because his "character" has definitely aged better through time, and seems closer to the actual "guy". Just watch his interview with Pat McAfee, and the couple Dwayne has done on the same show.
 
Brock, because he doesnt have to say anything, his physicality alone is incredible to watch.
 
Brock is the last unstoppable monster heel
 
