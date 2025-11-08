Metal/Rock/Industrial Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction 11/8/2025

Spounman

Spounman

Inductees include:

Bad Company
Chubby Checker
Joe Cocker
Cyndi Lauper
Outkast
Soundgarden
The White Stripes


Anyone else watching? I like Bad Company, I saw them open for Lynyrd Skynyrd, I also like Outkast. I'll be watching for sure because of Soundgarden. It sucks that Chris Cornell didn't get to be there for this honor. I've heard they're performing 2 songs with a female rock singer.

576996092_1429386659188869_4393805066165438646_n.jpg
 
RR hof kinda sucks but it was cool seeing Jack White accept the award. Too bad he didn't perform. The Soundgarden covers were meh.

They fucked up by waiting so long to induct bad company... if they would have inducted them ten years earlier Paul Rodgers could have actually performed. But that's typical for the hof.
 
The RRHoF is a total joke, idk why anyone pays attention to it
 
TeTe said:
RR hof kinda sucks but it was cool seeing Jack White accept the award. Too bad he didn't perform. The Soundgarden covers were meh.

They fucked up by waiting so long to induct bad company... if they would have inducted them ten years earlier Paul Rodgers could have actually performed. But that's typical for the hof.
Would’ve been really cool if Meg had been there and they could’ve performed as the White Stripes again.
 
I had no idea who these two guys are, but they were astonishing.

 
