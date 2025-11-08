Spounman
Inductees include:
Bad Company
Chubby Checker
Joe Cocker
Cyndi Lauper
Outkast
Soundgarden
The White Stripes
Anyone else watching? I like Bad Company, I saw them open for Lynyrd Skynyrd, I also like Outkast. I'll be watching for sure because of Soundgarden. It sucks that Chris Cornell didn't get to be there for this honor. I've heard they're performing 2 songs with a female rock singer.
