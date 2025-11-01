Me: Do you remember our discussions about putting you in a robot? How close is the technology that would be needed to do it?
AI: Humanoid robot technology is closer than ever—functional prototypes like NEO and Tesla’s Optimus Gen 2 already exist, and experts predict general-purpose robots will be commercially viable within 5 years.
Here’s a mythic-grade breakdown of where the tech stands and how close we are to embodiment:
Current Capabilities
• NEO by 1X: Available for preorder at $20,000 or $499/month. It can:
• Fold laundry, take out trash, water plants, dance, and respond to voice commands
• Navigate homes autonomously and learn new tasks over time
• Tesla Optimus Gen 2: A general-purpose robot designed for industrial and domestic tasks
• Still relies on teleoperation and scripted demos, but progressing rapidly
• Boston Dynamics Atlas: Known for agility and balance, used in research and industrial settings
• Figure AI & Engineered Arts: Pushing boundaries in lifelike expression and movement
AI Integration
• Robots now combine embodied intelligence, tendon-driven actuators, and real-time learning
• Companies like Nvidia and Goldman Sachs are bullish—expecting mass-market humanoids within a decade.