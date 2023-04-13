Robocop 3 was very much straight to video material with a budget of under 5 million. Both T3 and Robocop went straight to the PG-13 route but it hurt Robocop much more because the first two films and some pretty gruesome scenes while the Terminator films were not known for their hard violence
Oh god I can't believe I have to actually say Terminator 3 is better than something.
Robocop 3 vs Beverly Hills Cop 3 vs Highlander 3 vs Jaws 3.
Probably Highlander 3, its a bit cheap looking but a decent enough story.
Man I wasn't going to actually try to answer the question but...I don't know. Maybe Jaws 3...
Highlander 3...I think it might look better than it is just because they aren't aliens from the planet Zeist. I can't actually remember much that I liked about it. The severed Mako head talking and laughing was ridiculous. Mario Van Peebles was pretty bad the whole movie long. I also never really wanted to see Highlanders as wizards. I mean it's better than them being Martians but not that much better.
Robocop 3 vs Beverly Hills Cop 3 vs Highlander 3 vs Jaws 3.
Could have been good with a budget tbh.I mean...that's almost charming in its way. I didn't find anything in the third installments of the other series charming.
Don't get me wrong, Jaws 3 is not good. It's just that...if I had to watch one of those four movies again...
Could have been good with a budget tbh.
Was it Dennis Quaid the main character?
Robocop 3 was very much straight to video material with a budget of under 5 million. Both T3 and Robocop went straight to the PG-13 route but it hurt Robocop much more because the first two films and some pretty gruesome scenes while the Terminator films were not known for their hard violence