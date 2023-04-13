Movies Robocop 3 vs Terminator 3

Robocop 3 was very much straight to video material with a budget of under 5 million. Both T3 and Robocop went straight to the PG-13 route but it hurt Robocop much more because the first two films and some pretty gruesome scenes while the Terminator films were not known for their hard violence
 
ookii said:
That and Peter Weller read the script and said...

 
BisexualMMA said:
I think it helps as well that Terminator 3 can be ingored like the other sequels if you want to, the second film tied up its story nicely.

Robocop 3 I think has the added disappointment that it ignored a lot of the setup from the second film which was intended to be more of a middle chapter.
 
Robocop 3 vs Beverly Hills Cop 3 vs Highlander 3 vs Jaws 3.
 
moreorless87 said:
Man I wasn't going to actually try to answer the question but...I don't know. Maybe Jaws 3...

Highlander 3...I think it might look better than it is just because they aren't aliens from the planet Zeist. I can't actually remember much that I liked about it. The severed Mako head talking and laughing was ridiculous. Mario Van Peebles was pretty bad the whole movie long. I also never really wanted to see Highlanders as wizards. I mean it's better than them being Martians but not that much better.
 
BisexualMMA said:
Jaws_3D.jpg
 
BisexualMMA said:
BH3 easily wins because at least it's funny at times. I've thought all the Jaws movies were stupid as fuck. I've never understood how people can like those movies.
 
Sonny Qc said:
I mean...that's almost charming in its way. I didn't find anything in the third installments of the other series charming.

Don't get me wrong, Jaws 3 is not good. It's just that...if I had to watch one of those four movies again...
 
BisexualMMA said:
Could have been good with a budget tbh.
Was it Dennis Quaid the main character?
 
Sonny Qc said:
Yeah he was the main character.

I think it still would have been a pretty dumb movie even with a great budget. And with the budget they had...they still could have probably managed a similar look and tone to the first two Jaws movies. I mean...Jaws 3 had twice the budget of Jaws 1.
 
ookii said:
Really? Wiki says the budget was 22m, which wasn't small change in 1993.
 
