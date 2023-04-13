moreorless87 said: Probably Highlander 3, its a bit cheap looking but a decent enough story. Click to expand...

Man I wasn't going to actually try to answer the question but...I don't know. Maybe Jaws 3...Highlander 3...I think it might look better than it is just because they aren't aliens from the planet Zeist. I can't actually remember much that I liked about it. The severed Mako head talking and laughing was ridiculous. Mario Van Peebles was pretty bad the whole movie long. I also never really wanted to see Highlanders as wizards. I mean it's better than them being Martians but not that much better.