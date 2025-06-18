Robin Wright thinks she deserved Kevin Spacey money for house of cards

After Spacey got #metoo'd the final season featured Robin's character. And she actually thought she deserved to get paid the same as Spacey did since she was now the star.

Wright told Variety during the Monte-Carlo Television Festival that she had to fight to get paid the same as Spacey. “Yes, it was difficult. I am going to be honest,” she said. “When I said, ‘I think it’s only fair because my character became as popular as [Spacey’s], they said, ‘We can’t pay you the same as an actor, so we will make you exec producer and you can direct. We will give you three different paychecks.’ I asked, ‘Why can’t you pay me as an actor?’ ‘Because you didn’t win an Academy Award.’”
Robin Wright: Netflix Refused to Pay Me the Same as Kevin Spacey for ‘House of Cards’ Because I ‘Didn’t Win an Academy Award’

Robin Wright explained why Netflix refused to pay her the same salary as Kevin Spacey for 'House of Cards' despite later being the lead character.
Pittie Petey said:
Is that the black chick from the Howard Stern show?
Exactly.

You say Kevin Spacey's name in a crowded room and everyone knows who he is.

You say Robin Wright's name and maybe one person recognizes it.

Yet she thinks she's worth Spacey money.
 
Her most famous role was Jenny from Forrest Gump. She's not even the main character in her most iconic role!

Good actress, but she's never been the star. And she argued that her character was more popular than spacey's. What a joke.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Her most famous role was Jenny from Forrest Gump. She's not even the main character in her most iconic role!

Good actress, but she's never been the star. And she argued that her character was more popular than spacey's. What a joke.
Oh, I knew I heard that name somewhere before, she also played Princess Buttercup in The Princess Bride, one of my all time favorite movies
Such an amazing, fun, heartwarming tale full of magic and packed with action, adventure and so many awesome memorable characters

Pay her imo
 
