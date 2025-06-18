Robin Wright thinks she deserved Kevin Spacey money for house of cards

Fedorgasm
After Spacey got #metoo'd the final season featured Robin's character. And she actually thought she deserved to get paid the same as Spacey did since she was now the star.
Wright told Variety during the Monte-Carlo Television Festival that she had to fight to get paid the same as Spacey. “Yes, it was difficult. I am going to be honest,” she said. “When I said, ‘I think it’s only fair because my character became as popular as [Spacey’s], they said, ‘We can’t pay you the same as an actor, so we will make you exec producer and you can direct. We will give you three different paychecks.’ I asked, ‘Why can’t you pay me as an actor?’ ‘Because you didn’t win an Academy Award.’”
Robin Wright: Netflix Refused to Pay Me the Same as Kevin Spacey for ‘House of Cards’ Because I ‘Didn’t Win an Academy Award’
Robin Wright explained why Netflix refused to pay her the same salary as Kevin Spacey for 'House of Cards' despite later being the lead character.
