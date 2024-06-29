  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Robin Williams the dramatic actor or the comedic actor - Which do you prefer?

Which do you prefer?

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Robin Williams was a genius and a extremely versatile actor. Can do almost anything.

However do you prefer him as a dramatic actor or comedic actor?

I think his dramatic acting is up there with as one of the greats, so I pick that. Also comedic acting seems like it comes natural for him.








 
Best comedian turned actor ever an its not close. He's a top 10 all time actor that gets underrated I think. He was greatvin comedies and dramas as well as being one of best stand up comedians ever.

His acting showed out best in dramas . His best acting performance imo was his role in GWH. Wasn't main role like he usually gets but he stole entire movie in limited role.
 
Dramatic:

Dead Poets Society
Awakenings
The Fisher King
Good Will Hunting
What Dreams May Come
Bicentennial Man
One Hour Photo
Insomnia
World's Greatest Dad


Comedic:

Good Morning Vietnam
Hook
Mrs Doubrfire
Jumanji
Aladdin
The Birdcage
Jack
Flubber
Patch Adam's
Death to Smoochy
RV
Happy Feet
Night at the Museum
 
Best comedian turned actor ever an its not close. He's a top 10 all time actor that gets underrated I think. He was greatvin comedies and dramas as well as being one of best stand up comedians ever.

I totally agree with what you said.
I totally agree with what you said.
 
Thank you for putting up that list. It's appreciated.
 
Dramatic overall

For his comedy ability I enjoy watching his old interviews as a guest in talk shows especially with David Letterman.
 
I totally agree with what you said.
He's my favorite ever performer all around. He was a true performance genius. Mind was so quick and allowed him to just improv anything. With genius comes crazy he was that too lol.. But wasn't bad crazy as everyone loved him and working with him like they do Keanu. Walked into any room an owned that room instantly. Sad he died to young imo he would have still been killing it.
 
Comedic, easily. That said.. he did have some good dramatic performances under his belt too. He was decently versatile
 
Don't think Bill Murrary is close? Steve Martin?

His acting showed out best in dramas . His best acting performance imo was his role in GWH. Wasn't main role like he usually gets but he stole entire movie in limited role.
Don't think Bill Murrary is close? Steve Martin?
 
What are his best dramatic performances? I think I've only seen him in One Hour Photo.
