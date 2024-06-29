Robin Williams the dramatic actor or the comedic actor - Which do you prefer?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Robin Williams was a genius and a extremely versatile actor. Can do almost anything.
However do you prefer him as a dramatic actor or comedic actor?
I think his dramatic acting is up there with as one of the greats, so I pick that. Also comedic acting seems like it comes natural for him.
