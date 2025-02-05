Robin Black talks about the Nick Diaz episode of Dark Side of the Cage

Wilmer Digreux
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2023
- Messages
- 2,236
- Reaction score
- 4,136
The episode, Nick Diaz vs The World, premiers tonight at 10 pm eastern on Vice.
pretty interesting. Black talks with GSP and Mayhem about Diaz. And from hearing what all Black was saying it sheds some light on there being a major disconnect between Cesar Gracie and the folks in Stockton and whoever is around Diaz now in Houston.
pretty interesting. Black talks with GSP and Mayhem about Diaz. And from hearing what all Black was saying it sheds some light on there being a major disconnect between Cesar Gracie and the folks in Stockton and whoever is around Diaz now in Houston.