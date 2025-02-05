  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Robin Black talks about the Nick Diaz episode of Dark Side of the Cage

Wilmer Digreux

Wilmer Digreux

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Sep 17, 2023
Messages
2,236
Reaction score
4,136
The episode, Nick Diaz vs The World, premiers tonight at 10 pm eastern on Vice.


pretty interesting. Black talks with GSP and Mayhem about Diaz. And from hearing what all Black was saying it sheds some light on there being a major disconnect between Cesar Gracie and the folks in Stockton and whoever is around Diaz now in Houston. 🤔


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rhood
Media Dark Side of the Cage Premieres January 8th on Vice TV
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
4K
Rhood
Rhood

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,865
Messages
56,856,960
Members
175,431
Latest member
Kreyszig

Share this page

Back
Top