Roberto Soldic: I don't want to fight in the UFC for $50K and have to work as a waiter on Saturdays to pay for my fight camp.

Part of the reason why it took Chandler so long to come to the UFC. Bellator was guranteeing him well into the six figures and telling him he could fight as often as he wanted (plus his sponsorships were pretty solid). Obviously higher upside with the UFC but the 1st time he became a free agent he didn't want some 30/30 deal.



A reporter even asked him "aren't you worried about your long-term legacy by staying in Bellator" and he said "scrapping at the bottom isn't worth my kids friends being like oh I remember your dad, reality is I'd rather be chilling on a boat somewhere". Same situation with Soldic, he doesn't want to be a waiter on Saturdays when One is offering him a good eal