Roberto Soldic: I don't want to fight in the UFC for $50K and have to work as a waiter on Saturdays to pay for my fight camp.

STAY GOLD said:
The UFC wants to lowball as many fighters as they can. Fighters like Soldic, Parnasse, Vartanyan, Hughes, etc. know they're worth and have turned down them down because of that.
Thanks for the info. This is something I've assumed was happening for awhile, but there weren't many people I could specifically name.
 
He will regret it when he's begging chatri for a fight wishing he'd have taken that 50k in the UFC. I'm not a UFC Glazer but ONE is known to lock people into contracts worse than the UFC. 50k to show isn't great but at least the UFC will give you fights and not shelve you for an indefinite period of time until the point of begging for a fight.
 
Part of the reason why it took Chandler so long to come to the UFC. Bellator was guranteeing him well into the six figures and telling him he could fight as often as he wanted (plus his sponsorships were pretty solid). Obviously higher upside with the UFC but the 1st time he became a free agent he didn't want some 30/30 deal.

A reporter even asked him "aren't you worried about your long-term legacy by staying in Bellator" and he said "scrapping at the bottom isn't worth my kids friends being like oh I remember your dad, reality is I'd rather be chilling on a boat somewhere". Same situation with Soldic, he doesn't want to be a waiter on Saturdays when One is offering him a good eal
 
Curious what his ONE contract is? Soldic had so much hype years ago and DDP’s success only made it bigger ala Joe Duffy due to McG. Unless he is getting north of 500k per fight, I can’t help but think he is a little annoyed he stayed at ONE.
 
Just join U Fight Cheap where the competition is at its stiffest and we pay you peanuts

Oh yea, we gonna need you to stand-n-trade as much as possible for the fans or we can shit-can you even if you winning fights
 
