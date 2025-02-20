  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Roberto Soldic - Do you want to see a dead body?

Am I crazy but does this guy have several stoppages where the ref can't get him to stop right away?

Seen the clips of this now and the broadcast conveniently kept that last punch out of the replays every time
 
usernamee said:
Am I crazy but does this guy have several stoppages where the ref can't get him to stop right away?

Seen the clips of this now and the broadcast conveniently kept that last punch out of the replays every time
Click to expand...
Yeah this guy is the striker version of Haul Parris.
 
Brca031 said:
Click to expand...

That guy joined Tito in the afterlife

tito-ortiz-anderson-silva-triller-fight-club.jpg
 
Would love to see DDP void his feces when rematched with him ...
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Yeah this guy is the striker version of Haul Parris.
Click to expand...
Aw man so he has a history of this? I thought he might have just been overly excited because of how his recent outings have gone. Not a fan of late shots, especially if the ref is already in there
 
two totally different career paths since him and DDP had their two fights. One guy is on top of the div and the other barely fights and when he does nobody knows or cares cause its happening in One.

Hopefully for him he can atleast be more active if he's gonna spend his prime over there. Not gonna get top fights vs best in the world so hopefully he actually gets paid and maybe can fight two times a year.
 
On another note, what the fuck happened to Aung La N Sung?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,785
Messages
56,921,231
Members
175,459
Latest member
chutebox4lyfe

Share this page

Back
Top