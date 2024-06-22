  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Robert Whittaker vs Sean Strickland THE Fight To Make

My word, nothing in the world would give me more pleasure than seeing Bobby Knuckles beating the s— out of Strickland.
 
Nah Rob just saved a main event by taking a late replacement opponent in a new market & had an outstanding finish, he's the #1 contender.

Compared to Sean who had his own fans booing in a 25 minute relative snoozer.
 
Sean Deserves a title shot first. Bobby knuckles can have winner of DDP vs Strickland
Strickland's last performance was a total snoozefest doubt they'll give him an immediate title shot if DDP wins.

Whittaker saving the Saudi card taking this short notice fight and a KO might push him above Sean.
 
My word, nothing in the world would give me more pleasure than seeing Bobby Knuckles beating the s— out of Strickland.
I would definitely nut watching the big mouth point fighter get humbled by Rob
 
I think that would be an easy fight for Bobby. He's too savvy to get suckered into backing up and getting jabbed all night, and that's all Sean has.
 
Sean makes that a boring karate point fest. I'd watch, but not crazy about it.
 
Nah Rob just saved a main event by taking a late replacement opponent in a new market & had an outstanding finish, he's the #1 contender.

Compared to Sean who had his own fans booing in a 25 minute relative snoozer.
Lets not turn this into who is more tolerable. Sean definetely deserves a rematch.....Rob does too.
 
No he doesn’t. He doesn’t get after it enough. Put Sean up against Khamzat next.
Yeah, he does. Not his fault Paulo was a shit dance partner. He was arguably robbed against DDP. Exciting or not, he wins fights.
 
