Robert Whittaker vs Sean Strickland THE Fight To Make

No he doesn't. He doesn't get after it enough. Put Sean up against Khamzat next.
Neither did Izzy but here we are...
I would definitely nut watching the big mouth point fighter get humbled by RobMy word, nothing in the world would give me more pleasure than seeing Bobby Knuckles beating the s— out of Strickland.
Lets not turn this into who is more tolerable. Sean definetely deserves a rematch.....Rob does too.Nah Rob just saved a main event by taking a late replacement opponent in a new market & had an outstanding finish, he's the #1 contender.
Compared to Sean who had his own fans booing in a 25 minute relative snoozer.
Yeah, he does. Not his fault Paulo was a shit dance partner. He was arguably robbed against DDP. Exciting or not, he wins fights.No he doesn’t. He doesn’t get after it enough. Put Sean up against Khamzat next.