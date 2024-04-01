He is in a very tough spot. Khamzat supposedly quit partying and is taking this shit seriously for once. I think he learned something off Gilbert.
I think it's quite the opposite. Khamzat fights like a bully (i mean that as a compliment). I think the way to beat him is to go out there and take the fight to him from the start. Can't let him dominate the early rounds and just assume he's going to get tired.Right on.
It is a very winnable fight for Bobby Knuckles, he just needs to get past the first 8 minutes or so and then he should have an ENORMOUS cardio advantage.
Yea how they're built too will be fun to watch. Whitaker is dense whereas Chamzat is a bit lankier.Right on.
It is a very winnable fight for Bobby Knuckles, he just needs to get past the first 8 minutes or so and then he should have an ENORMOUS cardio advantage.
What's the history being made here?
Hard to really really say considering Khamzat (like Usman) chose not to use wrestling against ADCC Burns.Robert is gonna way harder than Burns to try and run through
You guys giving him a chance against Khamzat?
Full Clip: