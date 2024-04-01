Media Robert Whittaker Says "He's Gonna Leave It All Out There And Make History" Against Khamzat Chimaev

He is in a very tough spot. Khamzat supposedly quit partying and is taking this shit seriously for once. I think he learned something off Gilbert.
 
oski said:
He is in a very tough spot. Khamzat supposedly quit partying and is taking this shit seriously for once. I think he learned something off Gilbert.
Where that rumour is coming from ?
 
jeff7b9 said:
Right on.

It is a very winnable fight for Bobby Knuckles, he just needs to get past the first 8 minutes or so and then he should have an ENORMOUS cardio advantage.
I think it's quite the opposite. Khamzat fights like a bully (i mean that as a compliment). I think the way to beat him is to go out there and take the fight to him from the start. Can't let him dominate the early rounds and just assume he's going to get tired.
 
Idk it's hard to rate Whittaker right now because he hasn't finished anyone in forever and has been almost finished in every fight even when he wins. One of those point fighters everyone loves for some reason. Seems like an easy fight for Khamzat
 
Who remember?

Whittaker ain't afraid of no Chimaev lol. He already fought the guy that was suppose to be the guy twice that everyone was running from at that time.

Not saying that he's gonna win but he definitely has all the tools and experience to win that fight.

I am curious about Khamzat cardio since this will be a 5 rounds..
 
Right on.

It is a very winnable fight for Bobby Knuckles, he just needs to get past the first 8 minutes or so and then he should have an ENORMOUS cardio advantage.
Yea how they're built too will be fun to watch. Whitaker is dense whereas Chamzat is a bit lankier.

I think Khamzat Is gonna have a hard night.
 
I believe him. Whittaker has been facing a murderer's row for quite some time.
 
This fight is rapidly building hype. Can’t wait! Would be pretty epic if whittaker took khamzat’s 0 away
 
Khamzat coaches said they weren't happy when he was stupidly trading with Burns. I imagine they are pushing him real hard to grapple as much as possible given his advantage.

This is going to be interesting fight. Despite Whittaker being a hardened veteran, I still have questions about his ground game. We have all seen his great take down defense and getting back to his feet but that's it. It's going to be interesting to see if Robert can defend and roll with Chimaev
 
Robert is gonna way harder than Burns to try and run through
Hard to really really say considering Khamzat (like Usman) chose not to use wrestling against ADCC Burns.

Can't wait for this fight tho. So many questions should be answered about Chimaev after this fight.
 
