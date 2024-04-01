Khamzat coaches said they weren't happy when he was stupidly trading with Burns. I imagine they are pushing him real hard to grapple as much as possible given his advantage.



This is going to be interesting fight. Despite Whittaker being a hardened veteran, I still have questions about his ground game. We have all seen his great take down defense and getting back to his feet but that's it. It's going to be interesting to see if Robert can defend and roll with Chimaev