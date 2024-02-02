Black9
Whittaker was winning the first 4 min of the 1st round before he got taken down, and was winning the 2nd round until he got clipped.There was nothing I saw from Whittaker in that fight that would make me think he would beat DDP 9/10 times. I would say the reverse is more likely.
I kinda disagree.I kinda agree. Maybe not 9 times out of 10 but if they rematched I'd favor Whittaker.
Rob being nice is a facade. He often says contradictory delusional stuff.
DDP figured Rob out. Nothing Rob did was getting through.
It is the first time ive ever heard Rob actually talk a bit of "trash"(for him at least). Which makes this pretty surprising lolwhat's he supposed to say? "yeah DDP has my number and is going to KO me every time"? being a nice person doesn't mean you can't think you can win against someone who has beaten you.
Well usually he'd say something along the lines of "He was the better fighter that night, but ill be better next time" or at least the usual nice guy answer is his MO.i mean he has to believe that, otherwise what's the point of fighting if you don't think you are the best?