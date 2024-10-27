Robert Whittaker Posts a Update.

Cesar was never my friend.
IMG_8762.jpeg


IMG_8763.jpeg


Good god man I hope he’s ok i honestly wouldn’t be too surprised if he hangs them up after this injury.


He’s a legend down under and we would be forever grateful for him representing us in a humble classy manner through and through.

DDP sends some kind words:

IMG_8764.jpeg
 
Yes, go spend time with the family, but don’t be back soon. Getting back soon after such a loss could be horrible. Take some time off.
 
markantony20 said:
Good god man I hope he’s ok i honestly wouldn’t be too surprised if he hangs them up after this injury.


He’s a legend down under and we would be forever grateful for him representing us in a humble classy manner through and through.
top guy, legend.

Glad h's ok, glad he updated and let us know, thanks for posting TS

<RomeroSalute>
 
World eater said:
Yes, go spend time with the family, but don’t be back soon. Getting back soon after such a loss could be horrible. Take some time off.
Agreed this is a layoff time.

Respect to Rob for always taking the hard fights man. I could see Khamzat being champion by the end of next year after that performance.
 
Glad he's in relatively good spirits, and Rob being Rob that was a classy update as expected.
 
Hard card to watch tonight with two legends having sustained injuries like that.

You do NOT play combat sports.
 
It was similar to what Ion Cutelaba did to that one contender series guy. Makes me grateful to brush my teeth. 😞
 
He's good guy, I don't think anyone dislikes Whittaker. He so likable.

Also it helps that I'm sure he got paid a good amount of money. lol
 
Poor Rob man, what a warrior.

You just know the dude is in serious pain right now, no excuses, no BS, just props to Khamzat.

Forever a legend Bobby Knux.
 
Rataria said:
It was similar to what Ion Cutelaba did to that one contender series guy.
That amount of pressure applied to the jaw is terrifying.

The amount of squeeze Khamzat has in insane.

No comparing this to the McGregor Khabib tap imo.
 
Rataria said:
Im pretty sure some sort of strike created that
It could have been something done in sparring and not even really knowing about it, maybe a slight hair fracture or something then come fight night Khamzat applies serious pressure and BAM snap crackle pop.
 
