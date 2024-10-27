Robert Whittaker Posts a Update.

markantony20
Cesar was never my friend.
@Brown
- Joined
- May 10, 2022
- Messages
- 4,366
- Reaction score
- 8,358
top guy, legend.
Good god man I hope he’s ok i honestly wouldn’t be too surprised if he hangs them up after this injury.
He’s a legend down under and we would be forever grateful for him representing us in a humble classy manner through and through.
Agreed this is a layoff time.Yes, go spend time with the family, but don’t be back soon. Getting back soon after such a loss could be horrible. Take some time off.
That amount of pressure applied to the jaw is terrifying.It was similar to what Ion Cutelaba did to that one contender series guy.
Im pretty sure some sort of strike created thatThat amount of pressure applied to the jaw is terrifying.
The amount of squeeze Khamzat has in insane.
No comparing this to the McGregor Khabib tap imo.
I hope he did.He's good guy, I don't think anyone dislikes Whittaker. He so likable.
Also it helps that I'm sure he got paid a good amount of money. lol
It could have been something done in sparring and not even really knowing about it, maybe a slight hair fracture or something then come fight night Khamzat applies serious pressure and BAM snap crackle pop.Im pretty sure some sort of strike created that