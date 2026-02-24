TITS said: There's some decent match-ups for him at 205, some guys who aren't that big for LHW. Rountree sounds pretty good. Click to expand...

Rountree isn't that big? He's not tall for the weight, but he walks around 225 to 230-lbs out of camp...This seems like a bad idea. Whittaker was never the most durable fighter despite his toughness, and his success was largely built on his anti-grappling. Against fighters who are predominantly strikers, especially with good distance management, he's been vulnerable throughout his career with his in-and-out blitzing striking style. Even against a guy like Till, he only narrowly beat him during his prime (and got knocked down).LHW has been barren of grappling talent for years now, but it's loaded with powerful strikers. He's going to have speed and skill over almost anyone there, but the durability, reach and size are going to be significant obstacles to overcome. Despite serviceable TDs, he doesn't have a real, consistent offensive grappling game to go to either, especially against much bigger fighters, even if most UFC LHWs in 2026 have weak grappling.