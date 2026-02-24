News Robert Whittaker officially confirms move to 205, plans to return in June

Computer, tell me if fighters have been changing divisions more in the past 2 years than before. <31>
 
Was great to watch, but if he thinks he's doing anything significant at 205, CTE confirmed.
 
Umm... he's going to be a very small lhw.... he can't be much more than 205 in clothes... and he is like 5 ft 11... guys like Jiri and Ulberg will be 5 inches taller... even thinking of what he would look like next to Khalil Rountree would be a pretty large size difference... that said... Khalil vs Whittaker could be a good fight lol
 
There's some decent match-ups for him at 205, some guys who aren't that big for LHW. Rountree sounds pretty good.
 
I’ve said for years this could be a good move for him. 205 is trash.

On that note he might as well go to HW, they’re even worse
 
I think he can win some fights there but he won't sniff the belt
 
in 2005 yes he could easily do it. Now LHW are 3x the size.
 
TITS said:
There's some decent match-ups for him at 205, some guys who aren't that big for LHW. Rountree sounds pretty good.
Rountree isn't that big? He's not tall for the weight, but he walks around 225 to 230-lbs out of camp...

This seems like a bad idea. Whittaker was never the most durable fighter despite his toughness, and his success was largely built on his anti-grappling. Against fighters who are predominantly strikers, especially with good distance management, he's been vulnerable throughout his career with his in-and-out blitzing striking style. Even against a guy like Till, he only narrowly beat him during his prime (and got knocked down).

LHW has been barren of grappling talent for years now, but it's loaded with powerful strikers. He's going to have speed and skill over almost anyone there, but the durability, reach and size are going to be significant obstacles to overcome. Despite serviceable TDs, he doesn't have a real, consistent offensive grappling game to go to either, especially against much bigger fighters, even if most UFC LHWs in 2026 have weak grappling.
 
IMO it's an bad move from Rob. I think almost every LHW on the roster will have reach/height advantage against him. I'd say give him Walker for LHW debut
 
If Minowaman can dominate the entire multiverse, Bobby Knucks can win a fight or two at 205, I suppose.

Match him with Hill, a guy currently in the business of losing
 
