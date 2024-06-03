Arm Barbarian
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Jul 17, 2013
- Messages
- 41,476
- Reaction score
- 32,156
Robert Whittaker makes hilarious comparison of Sean Strickland's fight style after claiming 'he doesn't define the rounds'
Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has made a comical comparison of Sean Strickland's fight style following his win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302.
bloodyelbow.com
Bobby Knuckles with some constructive, albeit funny criticism of Sean's style and lack of excitement in the cage.
Says Sean's style is like an annoying younger sibling that throws out hands, and if you run into them, it's your fault. Lol
But he is correct in that Sean does not really step on the gas in fights, and often has close fights that he wins or loses, due to fighting so safe.