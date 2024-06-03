Media Robert Whittaker low key pokes fun at Strickland after Costa fight

bloodyelbow.com

Robert Whittaker makes hilarious comparison of Sean Strickland's fight style after claiming 'he doesn't define the rounds'

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has made a comical comparison of Sean Strickland's fight style following his win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302.
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com

Bobby Knuckles with some constructive, albeit funny criticism of Sean's style and lack of excitement in the cage.

Says Sean's style is like an annoying younger sibling that throws out hands, and if you run into them, it's your fault. Lol

But he is correct in that Sean does not really step on the gas in fights, and often has close fights that he wins or loses, due to fighting so safe.
 
ENmOb34tosJppaeds9g89qFGkHI=.gif
 
Reaper is one of my favorites, but Strickland did way better and was never in danger
 
Sean also managed to beat Izzy, something Whittaker could never do, and go to a razor-sharp decision against the same DDP whom Robert couldn't last 2 rounds with.

Maybe just a tad bit of jealousy here?
 
mkt said:
Sean also managed to beat Izzy, something Whittaker could never do, and go to a razor-sharp decision against the same DDP whom Robert couldn't last 2 rounds with.

Maybe just a tad bit of jealousy here?
Yeah, possibly damage control, and trying to navigate himself into another shot at the belt ahead of Sean, should he win Saturday.

I have a feeling he and Strickland may fight at some point as well, so maybe setting the stage for some early back and forth banter.
 
I will say and I've had this thought even prior to Sean beating Izzy, that Sean is a very tricky fight for Rob.
 
I always cringe at Strickland's attempt to "let's fucking go" in the last 5 seconds of the fight while tip kicking for the first 4 rounds and 4:55 in the fifth. You are not convincing nobody Sean that your fight was exciting because you had a 5 second flurry.
But I have to give it to him that he at least stated so in post fight.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Yeah, possibly damage control, and trying to navigate himself into another shot at the belt ahead of Sean, should he win Saturday.

I have a feeling he and Strickland may fight at some point as well, so maybe setting the stage for some early back and forth banter.
Rob’s fight is about 3 weeks away. Just mentioned it in case you thought it was this weekend.
 
Kwic said:
I always cringe at Strickland's attempt to "let's fucking go" in the last 5 seconds of the fight while tip kicking for the first 4 rounds and 4:55 in the fifth. You are not convincing nobody Sean that your fight was exciting because you had a 5 second flurry.
But I have to give it to him that he at least stated so in post fight.
Yeah, he said he acknowledged this was a boring fight in the post fight presser.

He's super good defensively and hard to figure out, but it also makes for a lot of fairly uneventful fights.

Very technical, but not real exciting in terms of action.
 
I only saw the cool head kick in the end. My favorite fighting move. Any fight with a high kick knock down can't be that bad.
 
Trabaho said:
I only saw the cool head kick in the end. My favorite fighting move. Any fight with a high kick knock down can't be that bad.
That was low key hilarious too, reminded me of Werdum running across the cage and flying kicking Travis Browne upside the head. Karate kid shit.

Too bad he doesn't do it earlier in his fights. He might get more finishes.
 
Kwic said:
I always cringe at Strickland's attempt to "let's fucking go" in the last 5 seconds of the fight while tip kicking for the first 4 rounds and 4:55 in the fifth. You are not convincing nobody Sean that your fight was exciting because you had a 5 second flurry.
But I have to give it to him that he at least stated so in post fight.
I hate it. If he just sprinkled a bit more of that into every round, he'd get far less criticism for his fight style.
 
He's right though. 3 Of those rounds were pretty tight. Commentating was bias af though. I had strickland 50-45 either way but yeah.
 
Whittaker was the most boring MW to ever get the belt. I stopped ordering PPVs he headlined on.
 
Sounds like a bit of a competitive dynamic going on. Rob doesn't wanna give Sean too much credit even though Sean had a much better and cleaner performance against Costa than he did.
 
Question said:
that Sean is a very tricky fight for Rob.
I think the opposite, Rob would tool Strickland standing, he can fight going backwards and doesn't have much to worry about in terms of power, he also has very good cardio so not much concern of the usual Strickland pressure causing problems.

Rob will blitz Sean all day long to a decision.
 
