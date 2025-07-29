Robert Whittaker and Volk dress up as Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold from Temu

That was pretty funny, they would be 2 really cool guy to hang out with and her a beer.



Hogan was a legend, he brought us so much entertainment as a kid and it was just a beautiful bygone era and different world. My parents took me to a few WWF shows in late 80's and early 90s, it was amazing, and you could get so close to the wrestlers and interact with them, hardly any security or police, and none of this health & safety nonsense, it was just a great time, the wrestlers could interact with the fans a lot back then.



I remember going to a WWF show and it was Hulk Hogan vs Dino Bravo, and I didn't see Hogan after the event but Dino Bravo was having arm wrestling matches with fans and he was incredibly strong, unbelievably strong, he beat my dad in like 2 seconds and my dads best friend who was in the army, then after my dads friend said his left arm is stronger so Dino said lets try buddy and Dino pinned him again in like 2 seconds easily lol. From my memory he beat everyone there easily and there were lots of guys from Golds Gym there. He was a really strong guy, none of that flying here there and everywhere wrestling of today and the in-sequence cique du soleil moves.