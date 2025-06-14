Robert Whitaker thinks Daniel Cormier is a scummy guy. Agree or Disagree

According to Robert Whitaker it was Daniel Cormier that leaked the pics pf his jaw after the Khamzat fight.
That decision has been condemned by Whittaker, admitting that he was “super annoyed” by Cormier sharing the image with the entire MMA world.

“I was super annoyed because it was such a scummy thing to do. The doctor took a photo of my mouth, and said, ‘I’m just gonna go and show Dana [White] so that he knows what’s up.’

“I was like, ‘Cool, do that.’ And then DC took a photo of the other guy’s phone to post all over socials, it’s like… Is that not scummy?”



I have a source but don’t know if linking BE articles is against the rules and don’t care. Is Cormie a scummy human. Let’s discuss
 
I never disliked DC all that much. Most definitely respect him as a fighter. I think he does do some questionable things. He also ends up looking less scummy because he’s tied to Jones.
 
I think DC leaking the pic actually helped Whittaker because otherwise tons of people would be saying he's a quitter who tapped to nothing. Not sure why Rob can't see that.
 
Sticko said:
I think DC leaking the pic actually helped Whittaker because otherwise tons of people would be saying he's a quitter who tapped to nothing. Not sure why Rob can't see that.
I'm not sure if that was his motive but definitely people were accusing Rob of being a quitter. DC really did settle down the MMA community but I can see Robs pov too. That wasn't Daniels place to do that.
 
Definitely a scummy thing to do.

He didn't directly say DC was scummy, though. There is a difference.
 
Cormier probably thought he was helping Rob by showing a beyond legit reason for tapping. Didn't understand Rob would rather have privacy.
 
markys00 said:
You misspelled a few words.

Also writing wi instead of we makes it sound like "why" and that really doesn't go along with ur patois gimmick
It's canadan u bigot

Also mi nuh run gimmicks raasclaat mi keep it a buck 🫵🏿💩
 
Last edited:
100% AGREE with Bobby Knuckles on this one!!
 
DC is a classic company man and social climber. Those kinds of people are inherently untrustworthy within a work context.

So yes, it was out of bounds for DC to share the photo, but he doesn't care about such things if he benefits from it. But Whittaker also benefitted, so it all worked out.
 
