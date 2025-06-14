Robert Whitaker thinks Daniel Cormier is a scummy guy. Agree or Disagree

Mind Mine
Sleek Speaking Weaklings Leave Leaking
@Brown
Jul 19, 2021
- 3,812
- 3,248
According to Robert Whitaker it was Daniel Cormier that leaked the pics pf his jaw after the Khamzat fight.
That decision has been condemned by Whittaker, admitting that he was “super annoyed” by Cormier sharing the image with the entire MMA world.
“I was super annoyed because it was such a scummy thing to do. The doctor took a photo of my mouth, and said, ‘I’m just gonna go and show Dana [White] so that he knows what’s up.’
“I was like, ‘Cool, do that.’ And then DC took a photo of the other guy’s phone to post all over socials, it’s like… Is that not scummy?”
I have a source but don’t know if linking BE articles is against the rules and don’t care. Is Cormie a scummy human. Let’s discuss
I have a source but don’t know if linking BE articles is against the rules and don’t care. Is Cormie a scummy human. Let’s discuss