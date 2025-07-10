Robert Hawkins

I used to watch this guy on USA Tuesday Night Fights when I was high school. Tough, built heavyweight without a ton of power but a lot of grit and determination who could grind and explode with combinations--sometimes fight ending ones--even in the late going. I saw him avenge his defeat to Gary Bell when Bell was unbeaten and hyped as Holyfield's sparring partner for the Tyson fights, beat guys like once-beaten Boris Powell and a number of fighters with pretty sparkling records. For whatever reason, I was wondering what became of him...and I saw that he fought on until 2015, ending with a record of 23-24, not at all representative of the fighter he was at his best, a legit campaigner and prospect who took tough fights and beat quality opposition. Reminds me of what happened to Antwon Echols after his physical prowess deteriorated (hastened by multiple gunshot wounds of course).

Man, this side of boxing--and combat sports--really stinks.
 
lots of guys who had a lot of potential and just didnt get the break

i always remember me and my mate watching Lonny Beasley v Lonnie Bradley and thought he(Beasley) was really robbed in that fight, and he didnt win a single fight after that contest

i think a lot of people really underestimate the mental side of boxing, and just think its all physical
 
I remember both those guys well. Beasley fought former top contender Tony Marshall to a draw, as I recall and had a first round KO over Charles "The Hatchet" Brewer.

Thinking of the mental side, its interesting, because in the example of Brewer, he got KO'd in one round by Beasley and lost subsequent fights to Raphael Williams and Rodney Toney (where he was down twice) only to come back and win a world championship and have a pretty successful career....and in the meantime became a fulltime computer programmer.


Another guy you have to praise, love his style or hate it, is Johnny Nelson, going from an amateur with a losing record, to a pro with a losing record to a long-reigning champion. There's certainly a lot of mental fortitude there.

I think in the case of Hawkins, it wasn't so much a lack of will as much as just being enough of a name and not enough of a threat in the latter half of his career to be a good matchup for prospects and contenders in the eyes of promoters. I guess what really scares me is the idea of a guy taking all those heavyweight shots so far past his prime. But it looks like he never stopped giving it his all, given that he still pulled off some big upsets even after the downturn, including over Dominick Guinn.
 
