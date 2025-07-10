Robert Hawkins

treelo said: lots of guys who had a lot of potential and just didnt get the break



i always remember me and my mate watching Lonny Beasley v Lonnie Bradley and thought he(Beasley) was really robbed in that fight, and he didnt win a single fight after that contest



i think a lot of people really underestimate the mental side of boxing, and just think its all physical Click to expand...

I remember both those guys well. Beasley fought former top contender Tony Marshall to a draw, as I recall and had a first round KO over Charles "The Hatchet" Brewer.Thinking of the mental side, its interesting, because in the example of Brewer, he got KO'd in one round by Beasley and lost subsequent fights to Raphael Williams and Rodney Toney (where he was down twice) only to come back and win a world championship and have a pretty successful career....and in the meantime became a fulltime computer programmer.Another guy you have to praise, love his style or hate it, is Johnny Nelson, going from an amateur with a losing record, to a pro with a losing record to a long-reigning champion. There's certainly a lot of mental fortitude there.I think in the case of Hawkins, it wasn't so much a lack of will as much as just being enough of a name and not enough of a threat in the latter half of his career to be a good matchup for prospects and contenders in the eyes of promoters. I guess what really scares me is the idea of a guy taking all those heavyweight shots so far past his prime. But it looks like he never stopped giving it his all, given that he still pulled off some big upsets even after the downturn, including over Dominick Guinn.