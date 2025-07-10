Robert Hawkins

Kforcer
I used to watch this guy on USA Tuesday Night Fights when I was high school. Tough, built heavyweight without a ton of power but a lot of grit and determination who could grind and explode with combinations--sometimes fight ending ones--even in the late going. I saw him avenge his defeat to Gary Bell when Bell was unbeaten and hyped as Holyfield's sparring partner for the Tyson fights, beat guys like once-beaten Boris Powell and a number of fighters with pretty sparkling records. For whatever reason, I was wondering what became of him...and I saw that he fought on until 2015, ending with a record of 23-24, not at all representative of the fighter he was at his best, a legit campaigner and prospect who took tough fights and beat quality opposition. Reminds me of what happened to Antwon Echols after his physical prowess deteriorated (hastened by multiple gunshot wounds of course).
Man, this side of boxing--and combat sports--really stinks.
