Social Robert F Kennedy Jr on Rogan right now

I have always wondered why the Kennedy's went after the mob after the mob got JFK elected. It just never made sense to me. Maybe this guys can explain it, lol.
 
PG29 red0 Jr said:
I have always wondered why the Kennedy's went after the mob after the mob got JFK elected. It just never made sense to me. Maybe this guys can explain it, lol.
The Kennedies don't even talk to him anymore. They've said he went off the deep end a while back
 
Curious if this bumps his poll numbers considering I don't know the correlation between listener stats and polling source methodology; but it is interesting he is ranking higher than Biden or Trump in favorbility numbers (also had a high no opinion)
 
The Left Cult in this thread is doing a whole lot of ad hominem here and Attacking the Source instead of what the man said. Did the man lie? Was his take illogical and unintelligent? Nope. Great information again provided by Joe Rogan where the MSM failed.
 
Whippy McGee said:
The Left Cult in this thread is doing a whole lot of ad hominem here and Attacking the Source instead of what the man said. Did the man lie? Was his take illogical and unintelligent? Nope. Great information again provided by Joe Rogan where the MSM failed.
I must have blocked whoever is doing that ITT. It's so predictable, though.

They love their logical fallacies: strawman, ad hominem, appeal to authority, red herring, etc.
 
Eusung said:
I must have blocked whoever is doing that ITT. It's so predictable, though.

They love their logical fallacies: strawman, ad hominem, appeal to authority, red herring, etc.
Oh yeah... if people like Jack can't build a Straw Man, they often have no argument. Ad hominem is just their standard. They are short on substance and long on logical fallacies.
 
Latest posts

