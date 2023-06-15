The Kennedies don't even talk to him anymore. They've said he went off the deep end a while backI have always wondered why the Kennedy's went after the mob after the mob got JFK elected. It just never made sense to me. Maybe this guys can explain it, lol.
He’s had multiple close family members, like 2 siblings, a nephew etc, come out and say he has mental health issues.The Kennedies don't even talk to him anymore. They've said he went off the deep end a while back
Good thing he doesn't have dementia. Otherwise, you might would have to vote for him.He’s had multiple close family members, like 2 siblings, a nephew etc, come out and say he has mental health issues.
They must be doctorsHe’s had multiple close family members, like 2 siblings, a nephew etc, come out and say he has mental health issues.
What did they say about that?He’s had multiple close family members, like 2 siblings, a nephew etc, come out and say he has mental health issues.
He’s had multiple close family members, like 2 siblings, a nephew etc, come out and say he has mental health issues.
I must have blocked whoever is doing that ITT. It's so predictable, though.The Left Cult in this thread is doing a whole lot of ad hominem here and Attacking the Source instead of what the man said. Did the man lie? Was his take illogical and unintelligent? Nope. Great information again provided by Joe Rogan where the MSM failed.
I must have blocked whoever is doing that ITT. It's so predictable, though.
They love their logical fallacies: strawman, ad hominem, appeal to authority, red herring, etc.
I am trying to get through it now. It's hard for me to listen to because of the dudes voice.I have heard a bunch of difference of opinions I haven't did a lot of research on him. I'm going to listen to this and do research
Yea I guess his voice is from a Flu shot vaccine side effect, from what I heard.I am trying to get through it now. It's hard for me to listen to because of the dudes voice.
Is it really? I wondered if he was sick when this was done or if it was normal for him.Yea I guess his voice is from a Flu shot vaccine side effect, from what I heard.
Yea I guess his voice is from a Flu shot vaccine side effect, from what I heard.
Is it really? I wondered if he was sick when this was done or if it was normal for him.