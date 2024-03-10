Media Robelis Despaigne KO JoshParisian GIFS

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
So sloppy from both sides...

Not gonna cut it at the higher levels


And still unproven against grapplers.
Excited to see the man grow in the sport though. Mad potential.
 
So sloppy from both sides...

Not gonna cut it at the higher levels


And still unproven against grapplers.
Excited to see the man grow in the sport though. Mad potential.
Unfortunately, I think he's like 35yrs old.
Fortunately, that doesn't matter as much at HW. He should be good for some exciting fights.
 
Robelis must have some crazy power to do that moving back and hardly anything behind it.
 
Lol I mean I guess you can just charge at a high level striker if you want to.
 
This is worse than Werdum running after Stipe..
Well.. Parisian is worse than Werdum and 90% of HWs too.

Despaigne just won his debut fight so he is the next HW GOAT.. he would smash Prime Fedor, Prime Stipe and Jones is going to retire to duck him.
 
It is impressive dude got up faster than the other guy could take 2 steps.
That being said, don't bum rush a fighter that isn't even hurt.
 
This is worse than Werdum running after Stipe..
Let's not get hysterical.

Werdum's mong rush set the standard. At least this spaz attack was against a guy who had fallen and was off-balance.
 
