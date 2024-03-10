KazDibiase
"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2015
- Messages
- 11,757
- Reaction score
- 45,968
Unfortunately, I think he's like 35yrs old.So sloppy from both sides...
Not gonna cut it at the higher levels
And still unproven against grapplers.
Excited to see the man grow in the sport though. Mad potential.
Well.. Parisian is worse than Werdum and 90% of HWs too.This is worse than Werdum running after Stipe..
Tbf guy literally ran into his fists.Robelis must have some crazy power to do that moving back and hardly anything behind it.
This is worse than Werdum running after Stipe..