Robelis Despaigne is a 40-1 favorite in his Karate Combat debut tomorrow

EndlessCritic

EndlessCritic

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Jan 14, 2013
Messages
37,261
Reaction score
31,081
www.tapology.com

Karate Combat 51 | Grappling Event | Tapology

Karate Combat 51 takes place Thursday, December 19, 2024 with 12 fights in Miami, Florida. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

Decent card that also features Cosmo Alexandre, and a battle between two former UFC vets in Khama Worthy v Rafael Alves.

Alves is coming off the arguable KO of the year against James Vick:

 
gabriel varga is on the card too, he has multiple world titles even though he didnt look so great last time out. awesome card.
 
If the opponent can wrestle even just a little bit he can win. Lane and salsa boi are not good wrestlers and both somehow dominted Robelis.
 
sonhow said:
If the opponent can wrestle even just a little bit he can win. Lane and salsa boi are not good wrestlers and both somehow dominted Robelis.
Click to expand...
You can catch kicks in karate combat and trip to initiate ground and pound but I don't believe grabbing the legs is permitted.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Bet the house?
Click to expand...
I Could Bet

@lsa @Arqueto @helax

money-money-money.gif
 
EndlessCritic said:
www.tapology.com

Karate Combat 51 | Grappling Event | Tapology

Karate Combat 51 takes place Thursday, December 19, 2024 with 12 fights in Miami, Florida. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

Decent card that also features Cosmo Alexandre, and a battle between two former UFC vets in Khama Worthy v Rafael Alves.

Alves is coming off the arguable KO of the year against James Vick:

Click to expand...

Tapology says the Despaigne fight is at 205?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TCE
Media Karate Combat president provides update on former UFC fighter James Vick following scary knockout loss
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
3K
WillyWill
W
Kowboy On Sherdog
PBP Karate Combat 47 Rafael Alves vs. James Vick Friday 06.28.2024 at 07:00 PM ET ***Sherdog Discussion*** (YouTube/Fight Pass)
2 3
Replies
47
Views
3K
TXstriker
TXstriker

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,857
Messages
56,673,685
Members
175,341
Latest member
xguardstrangles

Share this page

Back
Top