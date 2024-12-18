Robelis Despaigne is a 40-1 favorite in his Karate Combat debut tomorrow

EndlessCritic
Karate Combat 51 | Grappling Event | Tapology
Karate Combat 51 takes place Thursday, December 19, 2024 with 12 fights in Miami, Florida. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com
Decent card that also features Cosmo Alexandre, and a battle between two former UFC vets in Khama Worthy v Rafael Alves.
Alves is coming off the arguable KO of the year against James Vick: